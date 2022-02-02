We're looking for a Sr. Product Manager to help us drive the evolution of the core parts of our platform.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.



Sanity is trusted by organizations from Burger King to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.



Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch. Learn more at sanity.io.



We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.





About the role

As a Senior Product Manager, you’ll be responsible for the evolution of a core part of the Sanity platform. You’ll understand the content management systems market, own the product roadmap for your area of the platform,, and have a strong point of view about how Sanity can win. You’ll go deep with customers and users to understand their needs, and be their voice in the product development process. You’ll collaborate with design and engineering to define and ship great new features, and work closely with your cross-functional partners in sales, marketing, developer relations and customer success.

We are a scaling startup, and we are looking for an ambitious, structured, entrepreneurial-minded product manager who thrives ambiguity while creating clarity and focus for the cross-functional teams they collaborate with.





What you’ll do

Deeply understand customer needs, and be the champion and voice of Sanity’s users in the product development process.

Own the product roadmap for a core part of the Sanity platform, and ensure that it aligns with the overall product and company vision.

Collaborate with stakeholders to align your area’s roadmap with that of other teams.Make tough tactical prioritization decisions, balancing short-term needs with long term product direction.

Write product briefs and user stories, and collaborate with your partners in engineering and design to ship a steady stream of high quality product improvements.

Define and own the measures of success for your area of the product. Evangelize those measures throughout the company, and use them to drive insights and new product hypotheses.

Discover and validate new product opportunities for Sanity. Help us achieve our vision and execute our strategy by uncovering and developing new ideas.

Be an expert on the evolving content management market and have a point of view on how Sanity can win in that market.



This may be you

You have 4+ years of product management experience where you’ve demonstrated your ability to discover, define and deliver product opportunities.

You have experience with customer research, and know how to get feedback at the right time from the right users to help inform your product decisions.

You have demonstrated experience collaborating closely with product designers and engineers to ship high quality products that delight users.

You have excellent communication, organizational and analytical skills.

You’re entrepreneurial-minded and thrive in a fast-paced environment. You are execution-focused and driven to ship great products for customers.

You have familiarity with modern software development and delivery practices.

Nice to have

Experience working with content management systems or similar products.

Hands-on experience with modern web application development and delivery (JavaScript, React and related toolchains)

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

You will be based out of SOMA in San Francisco or remotely with regular visits to San Francisco. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods

Parental leave, health insurance and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program

Daily catered lunches and snacks 5 days a week in the San Francisco office



Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the position here

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.