You will be part of the scaling team and will be provided a clear path of growth. This position is a hands on job and provides the opportunities to learn the full cycle accounting MEC process. The team is high-energy and considerate and yet deadline driven and highly efficient.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

You will be based in San Francisco and will work at least 2-3 days in our San Francisco office, or remote/WFH from Chicago. You will be reporting to the Assistant Controller. You will be an integral part of the Accounting team. The Individual must have a strong operational and general accounting background in a fast pace growing software company, including familiarity with GAAP.

Individuals must be self-starters, strategic thinkers, action driven, flexible in changing direction and methods, and thrive in a fast-paced environment. The individual will manage multiple priorities, succeed in communicating with all levels within the organization and provide immediate contributions to the accounting department.

This is a hands-on position with other miscellaneous administrative responsibilities associated with the operations of the accounting department in partnership with relevant departments across the company. The individual will be responsible but not limited to general day to day accounting and operating processes, support and run the daily accounting function and assist with ad-hoc projects and annual audits.

What you will be doing

Day to day operations Accounts receivable: invoicing customers and resolve customer inquiries and manage AR collection; support any AR and cash report analysis. Accounts payable & AP system & VCC: entering, coding, processing invoices, and managing vendors and work on payment issues in an accurate and timely manner. Review and process internal expense reports.

Month End Close Enter weekly/monthly Bank/cash/credit card reconciliations. Various account reconciliations as needed.

Ad-Hoc project - listed but not limited to Internal and external Audits. Implementation and maintenance of relevant software. Additional accounting projects as they come up.



This may be you

BS/BA Degree in finance or accounting or in relevant fields.

2 years of related accounting experience in a high-growth/fast-paced startup is preferred.

Experience with Netsuite and Airbase or similar payment tools preferred.

Strong communication skills, written and oral as this job is a hybrid role; at least 2-3 days in the SF office.

A team player with experience working in remote/hybrid culture. Structured, organized and attention to detail is a must.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with Nordic roots.

Hybrid work: You will be based in San Francisco and will work at least 2-3 days in our San Francisco office or Remote/WFH in Chicago.

A healthy work-life balance.

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods .

Parental leave, health insurance and open paid time off.

Competitive salary and equity.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.