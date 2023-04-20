Behind every great company is an incredible finance team. This is especially true for a category-defining product like Sanity.io.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

You will be reporting to the Assistant Controller. You will be an integral part of the Accounting team. The Individual must have a strong operational and general accounting background in a fast pace growing software company, including familiarity with GAAP.

Individuals must be self-starters, strategic thinkers, action driven, flexible in changing direction and methods, and thrive in a fast-paced environment. The individual will manage multiple priorities, succeed in communicating with all levels within the organization and provide immediate contributions to the accounting department.

This is a hands-on position with other miscellaneous administrative responsibilities associated with the operations of the accounting department in partnership with relevant departments across the company. The individual will be responsible for but not limited to general day-to-day accounting and operating processes, support and run the daily accounting function and assist with ad-hoc projects and annual audits.

What will you be doing

Day-to-day operations.

Accounts receivable: invoicing customers and resolve customer inquiries and manage AR collection; support any AR and cash report analysis.

Manage Accounts payable & AP system & VCC: entering, coding, processing invoices, managing vendors and working on payment issues in an accurate and timely manner.

Review and process internal expense reports.

Month End Close.

Manage weekly/monthly Bank/cash/credit card reconciliations.

Maintain AR, Prepaid, Fixed Assets, AP, and accruals accounts reconciliations.

Run flux analysis for Opex and monthly Vendor analysis.

Monthly allocation Entries.

Ad-Hoc project - listed but not limited to.

Internal and external Audits.

Implementation and maintenance of relevant software.

This may be you

BS/BA Degree in finance or accounting or in relevant field.

3-4 years of related accounting experience in a high-growth/fact-paced startup is required.

Experience with Netsuite and Bill.com or similar payment tools preferred.

Strong communication skills, written and oral, as this job is a remote role; A team player with experience working in remote/hybrid culture.

Structure, organized and attention to detail is a must.

There are many roads leading up to being a Staff Accountant. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

A positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with Nordic roots.

Remote/WFH in the US.

A healthy work-life balance.

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods.

Parental leave, health insurance and open paid time off.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.