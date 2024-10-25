We are looking for a Staff Accountant to join our team. This position is a hands on job and provides the opportunities to learn the full cycle accounting MEC process. The team is high-energy and considerate and yet deadline driven and highly efficient.

You will be reporting to the Accounting Manager. You will be an integral part of the Accounting team. The Individual must have a strong operational and general accounting background and is willing to work at a fast paced start-up environment.

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

Individuals must be self-starters, have a good work ethic, be action driven, flexible in changing direction and methods, and thrive in a fast-paced environment. The individual will manage multiple priorities, succeed in communicating with all levels within the organization and provide immediate contributions to the accounting department.

This is a hands-on position with other miscellaneous administrative responsibilities associated with the operations of the accounting department in partnership with relevant departments across the company. The individual will be responsible but not limited to general day to day accounting and operating processes, support and run the daily accounting function and assist with ad-hoc projects and annual audits.

What you would do:

Day to day operations Accounts receivable: preparing invoice to customers and resolve customer inquiries; support any AR and cash report analysis Accounts payable & AP system & VCC: entering, coding, processing invoices, and managing vendors and work on payment issues in an accurate and timely manner Review and process internal expense reports

Month End Close Enter weekly/monthly Bank/cash/credit card reconciliations Various account reconciliations as needed

Ad-Hoc project - listed but not limited to Internal and external Audits Implementation and maintenance of relevant software Additional accounting projects as they come up



About you:

Based in: San Francisco and will work at least 2-3 days in our San Francisco office

BS/BA Degree in finance or accounting or in relevant fields

0-1 years of related accounting experience in a high-growth/fast-paced startup is preferred

Experience with Netsuite and Airbase or similar payment tools preferred

Strong communication skills, written and oral as this job is a hybrid role; at least 2-3 days in the SF office

A team player with experience working in remote/hybrid culture

Structured, organized and attention to detail is a must

Hard working and willing to roll up your sleeves to perform any given task

Be curious and ask questions / speak up

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

Apply for the position here!

What we can offer:

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Who we are:

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.