Staff Product Designer

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, PUMA and Linear can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity is a communication tool used by thousands and powering the experience of millions.We’re growing, branching off into new directions and we see design is a critical part of this journey.

Ship world-class products to developers and editors who care deeply about quality, performance, and finish.

Partner with your Product and Engineering counterparts to lead and shape products.

Find inspiration at the intersection of experience, infrastructure, and organizational needs.

Create, and iterate on flows, prototypes, and high-fidelity visuals.

Establish guidelines, systems and patterns.

Set the industry bar for what good looks like.

6+ years of experience in product design.

Curious and explorative approach to digital materials.

Excellent visual, verbal, UI and interaction design skills.

Comprehensive experience in designing digital products.

Collaborative, gives and takes feedback well.

Experience with developer tooling, services, and how web projects happen.

Production code a plus. Animation experience is a plus.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

A skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term growth is supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

Global, diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote in Europe.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.