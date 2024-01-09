We are looking for a Staff Product Designer to lead design on our Studio Developer Experience team. This is a remote role in Europe or North America (East Coast/EST).

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

We are on a quest to redefine how teams communicate with their audiences in the age of real-time collaboration and high-context AI assistance. As a staff designer on the Studio DX team, you will be at the heart of that process, pulling together signals from all of our teams, our community, and customers and defining the very platform this is all being built upon.

The Sanity Studio is our content authoring application, but it is also an application framework both we and our customers use to build new editorial experiences. At its heart is the design system and component library, and your core task would be to maintain and drive its development, thus helping content teams worldwide have more effective and inspired workdays.

Along with our head of design and our product organization, you will define the principles and practices that make up this framework. We expect you to be a great collaborator and synthesizer, delivering a design system that is reflective of our goals across the company without resorting to compromise. You are able to produce exemplary visual design, but also to understand how this is conveyed in code and made available to developers in the most helpful way.

What you will be doing

Lead design on the Studio DX team. Strengthen our leadership position in the market.

Work in a group of like-minded, inspiring individuals to drive development and set standards.

Design systems that set teams and customers up to rapidly and assuredly deliver solutions with excellent usability and efficiency.

Own our design and component systems. Develop insights through tactical research with enterprise customers and stakeholders.

Facilitate discovery to arrive at unique solutions to complex problems.

Help shape our design community through regular design reviews and explorations on your colleagues' projects.

Help manage the team along with your Engineering and Product Manager peers.

Work on cross-team initiatives that have a broad impact on the product.

Offer mentorship to Designers, and raise design literacy across the org.

Continually elevate the quality of the team’s output through provocation and inspiration.

Help foster a culture based on Sanity’s values.

There are many roads leading up to being a Staff Product Designer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

This may be you

Systems thinker with web development experience.

Relentless champion for the user, whether content creator or developer.

Able to think big but start small and move fast.

Exacting visual and interaction design skills.

Comfortable working with highly technical and business audiences.

Adept at designing for systems at scale.

Excellent communicator, both verbal and non-verbal. A working knowledge of best practices for the design process at technology companies.

Experienced in discovery tools and methods, especially facilitation and tactical research.

At least 7 years as a product designer.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Apply now

What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

Remote in Europe or North America (East Coast/EST) , and you will also have the opportunity to work from our offices in San Francisco and Oslo occasionally.

, and you will also have the opportunity to work from our offices in San Francisco and Oslo occasionally. A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods Parental leave, health insurance, and PTO days (you must take an absolute minimum of 20 holiday days a year!)

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.