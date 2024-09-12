Staff Product Manager, Content Lake

We're looking for a platform product manager to power the Internet-scale storage and distribution of content at the heart of our Content Operating System.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

About the Role

As a Staff Product Manager for Sanity's Content Lake, you will craft the vision, strategy, and roadmap for the core of our data platform. You will champion the ways that developers leverage data to power their applications.

Recent Content Lake launches are our Live Content API for streaming real-time updates to content and TypeGen for generating TypeScript definitions from content schemas. By collaborating with our customers and leaders across Sanity, you will design new APIs and services that unlock the potential of our content lake.

What you will be doing

Craft the vision and roadmap for Sanity's data platform, spanning the storage and distribution of content at the heart of our Content Operating System.

Manage high-availability services leveraged by every website and application integrated with Sanity.

Champion the needs and constraints of developers integrating with Sanity.

Collaborate with leaders across engineering, design, and solution engineering to shape your product solutions.

Bring clarity and simplicity to complex systems, designing intuitive APIs for querying, streaming, and syncing content.

This may be you

You have a proven track record as a product manager, with experience working with platforms, data-oriented products, and developer frameworks.

You are comfortable with JSON, API design, and technical product development.

You place client empathy at the forefront of your work, understanding the challenges and needs of developers and large enterprises.

You communicate clearly, advocate for customer needs, and lead cross-functional teams toward innovative solutions.

You balance immediate needs with a long-term vision to strategically prioritize your domain.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Apply for the position here!

What we can offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote in North America (East Coast/ET) or Europe.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.