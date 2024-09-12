Staff Product Manager, Sanity Studio

We're looking for a product manager to chart the course of our core content creation experience: The Sanity Studio.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

About the Role

The Sanity Studio is a multi-player application for content editing. Used by thousands of teams, it is configured by developers to fit into how companies think about their business and how teams work together to create and iterate on digital experiences.

The Studio needs to make complex content structures seem simple to editors. It needs to let you manipulate and orchestrate data to create vibrant experiences. And it needs to get out of your way and let you get work done.

As a Staff Product Manager for Sanity Studio, you will craft the vision, strategy, and roadmap for the product at the center of our user experience. You will champion the needs of content creators and use your understanding of how they work to make sure their experience is one of clarity and efficiency.

What you will be doing

Craft the vision and roadmap for Sanity's editing environment, The Sanity Studio.

Understand and champion the needs of content creators working in multi-faceted environments.

Ensure the product is recognized for the quality of its user experience.

Bring clarity and simplicity to complex systems, designing intuitive and seemingly simple ways for people to interact with complex data models.

Collaborate with leaders across engineering, design, and solution engineering to shape your product solutions.

This may be you

You have a track record as a product manager, with experience working with user experience, customizable software products, and platforms.

You understand how work happens in content organizations - from the actual hands-on-keyboard work, to collaboration within teams, QA and handovers.

You place empathy at the forefront of your work, understanding the challenges and needs of content creators at Enterprise scales.

You are comfortable with data structures, API design, and technical product development.

You communicate clearly, advocate for customer needs, and lead cross-functional teams towards innovative solutions.

You balance immediate needs with long-term vision to strategically prioritize your domain

You may have used Sanity before as content creator, manager or developer and already have a list of opportunities at the top of your mind.

There are many roads leading up to being a Product Manager. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

Apply for the position here!

What we can offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote in Europe

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.