At Sanity.io we are changing how forward-thinking companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Linear create digital experiences. Our content operating system replaces rigid legacy CMS solutions with a flexible, developer-first platform that gives engineers complete control to build without restrictions.

The Staff Recruiter will play a critical role in attracting, engaging, and hiring the best talent to help Sanity achieve its growth goals. In this fully remote role you will manage the end-to-end hiring process for mid- to leadership-level roles in North America and Europe. As a key strategic partner, you will collaborate with business leaders and hiring managers to ensure we hire top talent who will drive our mission forward.

Own the full-cycle recruitment process for roles across multiple departments such as Sales, Engineering, Product, and Customer Solutions, from the point of opening roles through offer and onboarding.

Act as a talent advisor to business leaders and hiring managers to develop, prioritize, and deliver on comprehensive workforce plans and hiring strategies.

Strategically source, engage, nurture and qualify a diverse pool of candidates from various channels to meet strategic hiring goals.

Use and interpret data to solve challenges and identify solutions, along with the ability to identify alternative solutions when circumstances change.

Deliver a best in-class interview and offer experience by communicating timely updates, setting expectations, providing feedback, and operating with a customer-centric mindset.

Tell the Sanity story to candidates while also acting as a brand ambassador on relevant social media channels.

Maintain operational excellence, bring recruiting best practices to the team, help the Recruiting team continuously improve, and help uplevel the hiring process at Sanity.

Keep aware of recruiting and talent trends within the industry and leverage these trends to shape the recruiting team’s work.

Manage recruiting efforts autonomously, while following established recruiting processes and operating with a team-first mentality

Based in the United States or Canada (East Coast/ET or Central/CT only)

At least 10 years of recruiting experience

Have a highly collaborative mindset and team-oriented approachSense of ownership and urgency around your work and the outcomes of our hiring processes

Experience working on a globally distributed team

Experience hiring across various departments (including Product, Engineering, and Leadership) in a scaling startup environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate and influence across functions

Highly organized with a strong attention to detail, with the ability to manage multiple requisitions and adapt to changing priorities

Experience in recruiting operations, i.e building recruiting processes, playbooks, etc

Experience with Ashby (preferred) or similar recruiting platforms

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Location-based salary and competitive stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.