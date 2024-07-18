Staff Software Engineer, Growth

We’re looking for a highly experienced staff software engineer to solve complex technical challenges to further drive product growth and create great product experiences.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As a Staff Software Engineer in Growth, you’ll be a leader on the team and part of the team’s product trio (PM, designer, engineering), working on solving complex technical challenges to further drive product growth and create great product experiences.

Some of the things we’re working on are real-time product data pipelines to personalize new users’ onboarding experience, behavior-based in-app communication channels, seamless access sharing, and authentication, high-converting check-out flows with personalized upsell offers, re-imagining how the CLI experience should be for a dev tool.

To drive product growth (acquisition, activation, and monetization), we leverage A/B testing, experimentation, user research, and rapid iterations. You’ll work across the product and stack using the latest technologies (TypeScript, Next.js, React, Node.js, Go) and collaborate closely with a highly skilled and supportive team of engineers, designers, and data analysts.

In Growth, we understand that the vast majority of experiments fail, and we therefore value speed, creativity, and pragmatism above all. We ship fast and iterate – giving you the freedom to experiment and test out new ideas and technologies.

What you will be doing

Devise product experiments from ideation to production working across the product and stack, with the velocity and quality needed to move key product metrics.

Define best practices and coding patterns and provide deep expertise on design, architecture, and validation strategies in projects.

Provides significant technical leadership across teams and projects to help others learn and grow (e.g. feedback on technical design docs, pair programming, reviewing PRs)

Make data-informed decisions based on user research, experimentation, and rapid iterations.

Work with a wide range of technologies and platforms, including React, TypeScript, Next.js, Node.js, Go, PostgreSQL, Rudderstack, Amplitude, GrowthBook, BigQuery, and DBT.

This may be you

Software engineer with 5+ years experience from a high-growth SaaS company, and 2+ years of experience as a tech lead.

Curious and adept technology generalist who can work efficiently across the stack with a variety of languages and technologies such as TypeScript, React, Node.js, and Go.

Thoughtful problem solver with the ability to quickly and accurately understand context and break down complex problems into efficient solutions.

Able to find pragmatic solutions that balance quality, speed, and results – prioritizing business impact over perfection.

Can work through difficult and deep technical issues, and is a sought after consultant on designs and implementation tradeoffs.

Empathic and effective communicator of ideas, technical decisions, and feedback – both in writing and during real-time communication.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we can offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Location: Onsite in Oslo or Remote/WFH in Europe.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.