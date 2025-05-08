Strategic Partner Manager - UK

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

Agencies are the engine of digital transformation, helping brands create exceptional customer experiences with modern technology. As our Strategic Partner Manager, you'll be instrumental in scaling Sanity's most impactful partnerships—building the relationships and programs that enable agencies to deliver breakthrough results for their clients while driving significant revenue growth for Sanity.

This role sits at the intersection of strategy and execution. You'll work directly with our highest-value agency partners to unlock new opportunities, solve complex challenges, and create scalable processes that elevate our entire partner ecosystem. Your work will directly impact both partner success and Sanity's growth trajectory in key markets.

Drive Revenue Through Deep Relationships. As the primary contact for our strategic partners, you'll build trust-based relationships with partner leadership and teams that translate into concrete business outcomes: partner-sourced pipeline, deal registration, and closed-won revenue. Through regular business reviews and strategic planning, you'll proactively identify and capture growth opportunities while addressing challenges before they impact performance while forecasting partner bookings accurately on a monthly and quarterly basis.

Build Strategic Partnerships That Scale. You'll execute on our strategic partnership roadmap, developing comprehensive business plans with clear success metrics that drive measurable revenue growth. By managing and maturing our high-potential partners, you'll ensure consistent expansion of our most valuable relationships. You'll selectively recruit new partners that fill strategic gaps in vertical expertise or regional coverage, and onboard them to productivity quickly.

Align Cross-Functional Strategy. You'll work closely with Sales, Marketing, and Product teams to ensure partner strategies drive company objectives. From joint campaigns and events to deal registration and product feedback loops, you'll create alignment that benefits both partners and Sanity's growth goals.

You bring 5+ years of hands-on experience in partner management, with a proven track record of building B2B partnerships that drive substantial revenue growth. You've designed and implemented partner programs, processes, and systems from the ground up, and you know how to scale partnership operations through systematic approaches.

Your background includes working with digital agencies, system integrators, or technology consultancies, and you understand the business models and challenges that drive agency success. Experience with partner marketing, co-selling motions, and SaaS or developer tools is essential to your success in this role.

Strong relationship-building and communication abilities with proven influence across organizations

Driving pipeline generation and revenue growth through partnerships and channels

Strategic thinking that translates opportunities into actionable, results-driven plans

Project management excellence with strong organizational systems

Comfort with technical concepts and ability to engage effectively with technical audiences

Experience with CRM systems, partner management tools, and partnership analytics

Analytical mindset with ability to track performance and optimize based on data

You have an entrepreneurial mindset that thrives in fast-paced, evolving environments. You're results-oriented with a focus on measurable business outcomes, and you bring a collaborative approach that works effectively across teams and organizations. Your strong problem-solving skills help you navigate complex partnership challenges, and your passion for technology gives you credibility within the modern web development ecosystem.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program





Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.