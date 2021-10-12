About Sanity.io

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Figma to Burger King and MIT. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As a Support Engineer at Sanity.io, you will provide first-class technical guidance to our fast-growing developer community and customer base. Working closely with our users, Support Engineers are an authority on Sanity’s content platform, common front-end frameworks, and other integrations in the headless space. You will have an important presence, interacting with developers from across the world and acting as the customer’s voice to help drive improvements that ensure people’s success with Sanity.

You will be part of a small, highly-skilled, and supportive team working together to help people through their technical hurdles. You will be handling complex issues from highly proficient users but also offer step-by-step guidance to people who are new to Sanity and development. To us, it is important to foster an inclusive and welcoming space where people of different experience levels feel comfortable asking for help. This compassionate approach means we value empathy and communication skills as much as technical capabilities and resourcefulness.

Finally, as an early member of the team shaping how we approach and build out support, you will have the opportunity to create tooling, infrastructure, and processes to help us incentivize community and self-reliance, make it easier to follow up conversations, and pull useful signals out from the activity.

What you’ll do

Work closely with our developer community and clients to resolve technical issues and answer questions

Be resourceful in troubleshooting complex issues and challenging edge cases

Develop standard solutions, author knowledge base articles, and improve documentation for our self-serve support facilities

Be the customer’s voice and use people's feedback to help Product and Engineering improve the product

Build out support infrastructure, tooling, and workflows

Structure and analyze support and community activity

This may be you

Exceptional communication and organizational skills

3+ years of technical product support or engineering experience

Experience debugging technical problems, preferably with users

Experience with JavaScript and frameworks within the space

Passion for helping others succeed and fulfil their potential

Demonstrated capacity to quickly learn new concepts and technologies

Self-starter who takes initiative and is energized when there is no obvious solution

There are many roads leading up to being a support engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Please don’t self-select out!

What we offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

You will be based out of San Francisco / US Remote / Oslo / EU Remote. You will also have the opportunity to work from our overseas office (e.g. Oslo when based in the US) from time to time

Flexible work hours and optional home office/remote (most of the team in SF working from the office 2–4 days a week and from home 1–3 days)

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

Parental leave, health insurance, and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.

* We’re currently working fully remotely due to COVID.