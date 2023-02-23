We are looking for a Talent Acquisition Partner to join our amazing People team.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations like Nike, Sonos, Loom, Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

The Talent Acquisition Partner is a critical role and member of the recruitment team that ensures Sanity attracts, engages, and hires the best talent to help the company achieve its growth and success goals. In this role, you will manage both Go-to-Market and R&D roles globally (US & Europe), ranging from mid-level to senior IC and leadership positions. This is a full-life cycle role, including the kick off of role recruitment, sourcing through closing of candidates.

What will you do:

Support the growth of Sanity’s teams. Act as a Recruitment POC for the assigned organisation/team. Fully understand the roles and scope of open positions and all roles at Sanity.

Drive consistent full-cycle recruitment, from the point of approved open roles through the offer and acceptance.

Partner with business leaders/hiring managers to develop, prioritize, and deliver on comprehensive workforce plans and hiring strategies.

Strategically source, engage, nurture and qualify a diverse pool of candidates from various channels and sources to meet strategic hiring goals.

Solve challenges and produce solutions by collecting and interpreting data with quantitative or qualitative approach; identify alternatives when circumstances change.

Create an efficient interview and offer process and positive candidate experience by setting expectations, communicating timely updates, and providing feedback. Ensure a flawless candidate experience and always maintain operational excellence.

Effectively help to close candidates.

Effectively position the company and tell the Sanity story to candidates and prospects. Act as a brand ambassador on social media channels.

Always ensure operational excellence, ensuring recruitment data is updated and correct. Ensure processes are clean, efficient and meaningful.

Keep aware of recruitment and talent trends within the industry and geographies. Share data and findings with teams as appropriate. Effectively collaborate with other team members. When appropriate, share knowledge, mentor others and provide support.

This may be you:

At least 5 years of full-life cycle recruitment within a SaaS environment.

Experience successfully filling R&D and GTM roles.

Experience and interest in direct sourcing of candidates and building diverse candidate pipelines.

Ability and interest in delivering positive and effective candidate experiences.

Ability to bring creative employer branding and candidate marketing opportunities.

Experience with global sourcing and recruitment.

Ability to be strategic and a thought partner with hiring stakeholders but also willing to be hands-on in details.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Apply for the position here!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours for a healthy work-life balance.

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods.

Parental leave, health insurance and PTO days.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects our product’s globally diverse audience. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.