Technical Lead, Growth

Sanity.io is the content operating system that replaces rigid legacy CMS, so forward-leaning companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create standout digital experiences for their customers.

As a Tech Lead in Growth, you’ll be the technical leader in the team and be part of the product trio (PM, designer, tech lead), defining technical direction and guiding architecture to build secure, scalable solutions at high velocity. You'll establish best practices, mentor engineers in the team, make data-informed decisions and collaborate closely with other tech leads.

To drive product growth (acquisition, activation, and monetization), we leverage A/B testing, experimentation, user research, and rapid iterations. You’ll work across the product and stack using the latest technologies (TypeScript, Next.js, React, Node.js, Go) and collaborate closely with a highly skilled and supportive team of engineers, designers, and data analysts.

In Growth, we understand that the vast majority of experiments fail, and we therefore value speed, creativity, and pragmatism above all. We ship fast and iterate – giving you the freedom to experiment and test out new ideas and technologies.

Some of the things we’re working on are real-time product data pipelines to personalize new users’ onboarding experience, behavior-based in-app communication channels, seamless access sharing and authentication, high-converting check-out flows with personalized upsell offers, and re-imagining how the CLI experience should be for a dev tool.

Act as the team's technical leader , collaborating closely with the product trio (PM, designer, tech lead) to drive product direction.

Define technical direction and make architecture decisions to build scalable and secure product experiences at high velocity.

Establish best practices and provide expertise in design, architecture, and testing strategies for scalable services.

Align with tech leads across product teams to ensure cohesive technical strategy and knowledge sharing.

Support and mentor team members through technical reviews, design feedback, and pair programming.

Make data-informed decisions based on user research, experimentation, and rapid iteration.

Work with a wide range of technologies: React, TypeScript, Next.js, Node.js, Go, PostgreSQL, Rudderstack, Amplitude, GrowthBook, BigQuery, and DBT.

Based: Remote in North America (East Coast/ET).

Proven hands-on tech lead-level software engineering experience , having previously worked in a growth team or been a founding/early engineer in a fast-growing startup.

Proven track record of designing and building APIs and microservices , preferably with proficiency in Go and Node.js.

Curious and adept technology generalist who can work efficiently across the stack with a variety of languages and technologies (from e.g. React to Go).

Thoughtful problem solver with the ability to quickly and accurately understand context and break down complex problems into efficient solutions.

Able to find pragmatic solutions that balance quality, speed, and results – prioritizing business impact over perfection.

Empathic and effective communicator of ideas, technical decisions, and feedback – both in writing and during real-time communication.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.