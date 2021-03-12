Better product experiences for a major online appliance store
AJ Madison were managing product content across 3 different platforms. Sanity unlocked a unified solution that improved the customer experience and increased productivity for devs and editors.
Product experience manager, landing page builder, query management interface, PIM integration.
Sanity is the only platform capable of managing all our product content from a unified source. It never ties us down to a certain way of doing things, so we can meet all the needs of our devs and editors.
Founded in 2001, AJ Madison is one of the United States’ most established online sellers of home appliances. They stock over 150 major brands and provide a rich online learning center for customers.
Single source of truth
Sanity removed the need to patch and synchronise content features across three different platforms. With flexible schemas and a React-based ecosystem, they were able to build everything they needed in the one editing interface.
PIM integrations
AJ Madison found Sanity to be the only platform capable of connecting PIM data to marketing content in all the ways they needed. Unifying content with product data paved the way for better product experiences.
Powerful query management
Their old tooling burdened editors with repetitive work maintaining fresh and relevant content. They built reusable query management tools to improve productivity and ensure that customers always receive the most relevant results.
Explore related solutions
E-commerce sites
Better product + content experiencesFind out more about E-commerce sites
Collaborative editing
Everyone on the same page. In real-time.Find out more about Collaborative editing
Marketing sites
Better stories. To more people. With less effort.Find out more about Marketing sites