Clean Next.js site with Sanity Studio
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.
Streamlining your content workflows
Revolutionize your construction project management with this dynamic platform. Experience unparalleled control over your data, streamline workflows, and boost productivity. Our solution offers real-time collaboration, enabling you to deliver superior project outcomes efficiently.
The results are in
G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence
Trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies
Sanity's Real-time collaboration feature enables construction teams to edit project content simultaneously, ensuring seamless coordination and immediate updates of changes. This is critical in a dynamic industry like construction where multiple stakeholders need to collaborate efficiently on project plans, blueprints, and specifications to ensure successful project execution.
Sanity's high performance and scalability is ideal for the construction industry, which often manages large-scale projects with extensive content. Sanity's infrastructure can handle high volumes of content and traffic, ensuring optimal performance even as project data grows. Combined with high-frequency CDN integration, content delivery remains fast and reliable, crucial for timely project updates and decision-making in the fast-paced construction environment.
Schema extraction in Sanity allows construction enterprises to create static representations of their content schemas. This feature can manage changes and integrate with other tools, crucial in a dynamic industry like construction. It streamlines development workflows and enhances schema management, making it ideal for managing project plans, architectural designs, and other complex documents.
Sanity's Visual Editing feature provides real-time previews of content, crucial for the Construction industry where visual consistency and accuracy are key. As construction projects involve varied content types like blueprints, layouts, and site images, visual editing ensures each piece aligns with the intended design and presentation, enhancing overall project quality.
Create your own
On Sanity, you can design custom schemas for a variety of content types such as construction projects, building materials, contractors, and more, all tailored to create a comprehensive 'Construction CMS'. Each schema is designed to outline the fields that each entry type will encompass. You have the flexibility to utilize built-in types like string, number, boolean, array, etc., or you can define your own unique types. This allows you to accurately model your construction content, from project timelines to equipment inventories, contractor profiles to building blueprints, providing a robust and flexible content management system for your construction needs.
Tata Digital integrates 20+ brands to launch their SuperApp, Tata Neu, in 4 months with Sanity—overcoming the challenges of content diversity and siloed stacks.Read case study
Boost productivity with streamlined workflows
Advanced authoring and collaboration
Why wait for a best-in-class authoring experience—when Sanity already offers it from day 1. Get a fully loaded CMS offering: real-time collaboration, visual editing, live previews, on-demand image transforms, granular audit trail, and access control.
Give your content teams what they need to work fast and confidently, without ongoing ad hoc support from developers.
Professional services
We have a dedicated Customer Solutions org focussed on your success. Never worry about an understaffed, overstretched team.
From pre-sale to post-sales—you’ll have the same solution engineer to guide your implementation, including architecture decisions, migration, training, and ongoing support. You’ll get a dedicated Slack channel with your team of Sanity experts—solutions engineer, support engineer, and account executive.
Start building remarkable digital experiences
Manage localization of languages, currencies, and regional offerings using structured content. Tailor your localization workflows to match your global strategy and team structures. Connect Sanity to any 3rd party service like Transifex and Smartling to build workflows that work the best for your organization.
