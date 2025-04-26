Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
Give both developers and content teams superpowers to coordinate releases, automate workflows, and reclaim those nights and weekends.
Content Releases lets you bundle related content changes together, preview how they’ll appear as a cohesive unit, and push out the updates simultaneously—eliminating the stress of manual updates.
Prepare content updates while maintaining your live site's integrity. Gather feedback, make adjustments, and ensure everything is perfect before going live—all without blocking your team's productivity.
Schedule your content releases for the perfect moment—whether that's during peak traffic hours or at 3 AM. Content Releases handles the publishing process automatically reducing human error.
A robust API for programmatically creating, managing, and publishing releases. Integrate release workflows into your CI/CD pipeline, trigger releases based on external events, or build custom publishing workflows tailored to your team's needs.
Content Releases create logical separation between your active production content and your work-in-progress changes. Your live site remains stable while enabling your team to experiment, revise, and perfect upcoming changes in a safe environment.
A comprehensive record of every content change provides full auditability of your publishing workflow. See who modified what and when, compare document versions across releases, and roll back changes if needed. Move fast while keeping control of changes.
Content Lake’s Perspectives feature transforms how you access and preview content. With a single parameter, you can query content as it exists in different states—viewing drafts as published, filtering out unpublished changes, or creating custom layered views of multiple content releases.
With Content Releases, content that's not ready simply doesn't appear on your live site. Group related changes into managed releases, preview exactly how they'll look together, and schedule precise publishing times.
Create, edit, and refine content without fear of premature publication. Content Releases provides a protected workspace where you can experiment with new ideas, get feedback from stakeholders, and perfect your messaging before the public sees it.
Comprehensive preview environments that let you experience your site exactly as users will, with all pending changes applied. Catch formatting issues, check responsive layouts, and validate integrations before committing to publication.
Content Releases ensures that all campaign components, from website updates to product listings to promotional banners. Go live simultaneously, maintaining the integrity of your marketing message and maximizing impact.
There are so many exciting combinations that PUMA can create with Sanity. Now that we have a structure, it’s infinitely scalable.Bettina DonmezSenior Manager of E-commerce Platform Development
Docs
Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.
Sign up for Sanity for free and start crafting your first project.