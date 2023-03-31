The best way to evaluate Sanity for your team is with content they are already familiar with.

With the contentful-to-sanity migration tool, you can get up and running with your content in a Sanity Studio in no time with 5 quick steps:

Initiate an empty Sanity Studio in a new free project. Run the migration tool with one simple command with a token to access your Contentful space. Run a command to import your content to a Sanity dataset. Change a line of code in the Studio configuration to use your content types exported from Contentful. Run the command to deploy the Studio and invite your team to get a feel for how it is to work with their content.

The migration tool offers an efficient way for your teams to test Sanity. Developers can quickly get a feel for Sanity’s great developer experience, and content creators can to test out the clean, real-time editing environment.

Sanity offers unlimited free projects and unlimited admin users on the free plan, as well as generous API quotas.

After the migration, you can let developers test out the Studio Customization Framework, Sanity’s Content Lake and APIs. They will be able to query the content more freely, and customize the Sanity Studio with fewer restrictions, tailoring the system to how you work, not the other way around.