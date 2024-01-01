Sanity vs Contentful
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is a customizable alternative to Contentful that treats content as data to power your digital business.
The Standout Leader in the Headless CMS Category
Sanity is ranked as the leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence.
Sanity offers the ideal blend of out-of-the-box developer tooling and deep configurability. This unlocks content creativity and velocity across your business.
No limits on content types
Build a content model that works for your team with limitless content types and nested objects that let you keep content together that belongs together.
Query anything and everything
Sanity treats all content as data, rich text and structured content is treated the same, making it easy to query what exactly what you need.
Localization where you need it
Sanity allows flexible language configuration on a per-field and per-content type basis.
State of web development 2023
Sanity rated #1 in CMS satisfaction
With Sanity your team can dream bigger and move faster to scale, drive innovation, and accelerate customer acquisition. Let content power your growth engine.
Free migration tool
Moving from Contentful to Sanity
With the Contentful-to-Sanity migration tool, you can get up and running with your content in a Sanity Studio with 5 quick steps.
The migration tool offers an efficient way for developers to quickly get a feel for Sanity’s great developer experience, and for your content creators to test out the clean, real-time editing environment.
Platform Overview
Sanity Composable Content Cloud
To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:
Sanity Studio
A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.
Content Lake
A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.
APIs
Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.