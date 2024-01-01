📣 Upcoming webinar! How fashion brand Marimekko fosters authenticity while scaling global e-commerce

Sanity vs Contentful

Meet Sanity: the future-proof alternative to Contentful

A flexible CMS is crucial to innovate freely—today and as your business needs evolve. Contentful’s rigid architecture creates roadblocks you’ll have to work around to meet your goals.

Start buildingWatch demo

Trusted by leading digital innovators

PUMA
PUMA

Sanity Content Operating System

Bring content to life

Try it now

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

Read G2 reviews
an illustration of the G2 grid showing Sanity as the leader in the upper right

Why choose Sanity over Contentful?

See what G2 reviewers say about the key differences.

See full comparison report
a comparison of sanity and contentful features

Free migration tool

Moving from Contentful to Sanity

With the Contentful-to-Sanity migration tool, you can get up and running with your content in a Sanity Studio with 5 quick steps.

The migration tool offers an efficient way for developers to quickly get a feel for Sanity’s great developer experience, and for your content creators to test out the clean, real-time editing environment.

Use the plugin
a red circle with the letter s on it
A portrait of Omar Benseddik

For us, Sanity is our first choice when it comes to CMS solutions...We prefer it over Contentful because it’s easy to use, set up, and administer. Sanity offers high customizability, built-in version control, and more data query options.

Omar Benseddik · Co-founder @ Tinloof

State of web development survey 2024

Sanity rated #1 in CMS satisfaction by over 7,000 developers

With Sanity your team can dream bigger and move faster to scale, drive innovation, and accelerate customer acquisition. Let content power your growth engine.

Read report
an advertisement for netlify the state of web developmentan advertisement for netlify the state of web development

Make content your competitive advantage

Explore Studio demoContact sales