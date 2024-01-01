Sanity vs Contentful
Meet Sanity: the future-proof alternative to Contentful
A flexible CMS is crucial to innovate freely—today and as your business needs evolve. Contentful’s rigid architecture creates roadblocks you’ll have to work around to meet your goals.
Sanity Content Operating System
Bring content to life
The results are in
Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2
G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence
Why choose Sanity over Contentful?
See what G2 reviewers say about the key differences.
Free migration tool
Moving from Contentful to Sanity
With the Contentful-to-Sanity migration tool, you can get up and running with your content in a Sanity Studio with 5 quick steps.
The migration tool offers an efficient way for developers to quickly get a feel for Sanity’s great developer experience, and for your content creators to test out the clean, real-time editing environment.
State of web development survey 2024
Sanity rated #1 in CMS satisfaction by over 7,000 developers
With Sanity your team can dream bigger and move faster to scale, drive innovation, and accelerate customer acquisition. Let content power your growth engine.