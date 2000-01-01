Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
Sanity gives Costco a single structured content foundation to manage product and member content at warehouse scale, automate cross-channel publishing, and power AI-driven commerce and discovery experiences.
Product content, member communications, promotional campaigns, and e-commerce listings have historically drawn from fragmented content sources, which can create inconsistency between costco.com, the mobile app, in-warehouse digital signage, and member-facing channels. As Costco increasingly invests in e-commerce and digital member experiences, unstructured content systems may become a bottleneck for delivering accurate, timely product information at speed. AI-powered product discovery and member recommendation engines need structured content to surface the right products to the right members, but legacy systems can struggle to provide it.
From unified product modeling to AI-powered automation and omnichannel delivery.
Define product content schemas that reflect Costco's catalog structure: SKUs, product descriptions, member pricing, promotional content, and category merchandising modeled as structured, reusable data across grocery, electronics, apparel, and specialty departments.
Automate product content enrichment, promotional campaign publishing, and member communication workflows using Content Agent and Functions, eliminating manual coordination across e-commerce, mobile, and in-warehouse channels.
Serve consistent product and member content from one Content Lake to costco.com, the Costco mobile app, member portals, in-warehouse digital displays, and AI product discovery agents via API-first delivery and MCP.
MCP server for feeding accurate product data to AI discovery and member recommendation agents.
Reduced time-to-market for promotional campaigns and seasonal product launches across channels.
Consistent product content served from one Content Lake to costco.com, mobile, member portals, and AI agents.
I've helped brands like SKIMS, Tecovas, and PUMA move off content stacks they'd outgrown and introduce AI solutions that let commerce teams build the shopping experiences customers expect now.
The pattern is usually this: dev tickets for every content change, localization takes weeks, and a content platform that can't move with the business.
I've been watching Costco's e-commerce expansion. Here's what I think Sanity could do for your team.
Morning Brew runs 13 brands, multiple studios, and coordinated ad/editorial workflows, all powered by six engineers and a single Content Operating System.
2B+
emails/year
250+
employees
6
devs
Dedicated infrastructure. >99.9% uptime, 24/7/365 monitoring. Global CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.
Enterprise SSO, custom RBAC and permissions. SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant platform.
24/7 engineering support, dedicated Slack channel. Fully-managed and optimized back-end infrastructure.
We’ve built a pipeline for email publishing so that we can create and curate newsletters in Sanity, then send them right from Sanity to our email service provider Sailthru. It’s great that Sanity is helping us make that a one-stop-shop.Emily DiamondSVP, Product
Docs
Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.
See how Sanity's Content Operating System can unify Costco's product content, automate cross-channel publishing, and power AI-driven commerce and member experiences at warehouse scale.