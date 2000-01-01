For Costco Wholesale

Power Costco's content operations at membership scale

Sanity gives Costco a single structured content foundation to manage product and member content at warehouse scale, automate cross-channel publishing, and power AI-driven commerce and discovery experiences.

Get a custom demo for CostcoWatch demo

TRUSTED BY LEADING CONSUMER BRANDS

  • PUMA
  • Skims
  • Mr Marvis
  • Arc'teryx
  • Sonos
  • Frontier
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com
  • loveholiday
Thousands of SKUs, millions of members

The challenge

Product content, member communications, promotional campaigns, and e-commerce listings have historically drawn from fragmented content sources, which can create inconsistency between costco.com, the mobile app, in-warehouse digital signage, and member-facing channels. As Costco increasingly invests in e-commerce and digital member experiences, unstructured content systems may become a bottleneck for delivering accurate, timely product information at speed. AI-powered product discovery and member recommendation engines need structured content to surface the right products to the right members, but legacy systems can struggle to provide it.

The Content Operating System for the AI era

Three ways Sanity modernizes Costco's content infrastructure

From unified product modeling to AI-powered automation and omnichannel delivery.

Model your business

Define product content schemas that reflect Costco's catalog structure: SKUs, product descriptions, member pricing, promotional content, and category merchandising modeled as structured, reusable data across grocery, electronics, apparel, and specialty departments.

Automate everything

Automate product content enrichment, promotional campaign publishing, and member communication workflows using Content Agent and Functions, eliminating manual coordination across e-commerce, mobile, and in-warehouse channels.

Power anything

Serve consistent product and member content from one Content Lake to costco.com, the Costco mobile app, member portals, in-warehouse digital displays, and AI product discovery agents via API-first delivery and MCP.

Complex product taxonomies across thousands of SKUs

Built for warehouse-scale retail

MCP server for feeding accurate product data to AI discovery and member recommendation agents.

Reduced time-to-market for promotional campaigns and seasonal product launches across channels.

Consistent product content served from one Content Lake to costco.com, mobile, member portals, and AI agents.

Your Sanity team

Chris Fox, Account Executive

I've helped brands like SKIMS, Tecovas, and PUMA move off content stacks they'd outgrown and introduce AI solutions that let commerce teams build the shopping experiences customers expect now.

The pattern is usually this: dev tickets for every content change, localization takes weeks, and a content platform that can't move with the business.

I've been watching Costco's e-commerce expansion. Here's what I think Sanity could do for your team.

Book 30 minutes with Chris
Chris Fox, Account Executive at Sanity, standing outdoors in a light blue suit
Customer Story

How Morning Brew powers a $50M+ media business with six engineers and Sanity

Morning Brew runs 13 brands, multiple studios, and coordinated ad/editorial workflows, all powered by six engineers and a single Content Operating System.

Applications

  • Studio
  • Content Lake
  • Compute
  • App SDK

Integrations

  • Sailthru
  • Google docs
  • Yahoo Finance
  • Next.js
  • Vercel
Read the Morning Brew story
Morning Brew logo

  • 2B+


    emails/year

  • 250+


    employees

  • 6


    devs

Customer stories

World-class composable businesses innovate with Sanity

Tata Digital

Scaling a multi-brand e-commerce mobile app

PUMA

PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity

Morning Brew

How Morning Brew powers a $50M+ media business with six engineers and Sanity

Tecovas

Built to scale, not maintain

Trusted by leading brands worldwide

Enterprise Ready

Scale and performance

Dedicated infrastructure. >99.9% uptime, 24/7/365 monitoring. Global CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Security and compliance

Enterprise SSO, custom RBAC and permissions. SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant platform.

Expert support and services

24/7 engineering support, dedicated Slack channel. Fully-managed and optimized back-end infrastructure.

Retail and commerce teams love Sanity

All G2 reviews

We’ve built a pipeline for email publishing so that we can create and curate newsletters in Sanity, then send them right from Sanity to our email service provider Sailthru. It’s great that Sanity is helping us make that a one-stop-shop.

A portrait of Emily Diamond
Emily Diamond
SVP, Product

Get started with Sanity

Templates

Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.

Docs

Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.

Sanity Learn

Become the ultimate Sanity professional with guided tours through Sanity's vast array of features to create truly excellent editorial experiences.

Ready to modernize Costco's content operations?

Get a custom demo for Costco

See how Sanity's Content Operating System can unify Costco's product content, automate cross-channel publishing, and power AI-driven commerce and member experiences at warehouse scale.

Request a custom demoWatch demo