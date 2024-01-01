From Newsletter Company to Media Brand, Powered by Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content and data enables omnichannel media distribution and quick introduction of exciting new brands
Platform Overview
To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:
A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.
A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.
Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.
Sanity Product Demo
See how the Sanity Composable Content Cloud, including Sanity AI Assist, gives you the freedom to deliver superior content experiences quickly and confidently.
Customer stories
From Newsletter Company to Media Brand, Powered by Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content and data enables omnichannel media distribution and quick introduction of exciting new brands
PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content helps PUMA move faster, create innovative digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic digital brand across markets.
Creating a unique digital experience that increased revenue by 11%
AETHER brings the impact of brick-and-mortar shopping experiences online, powered by Sanity and Shopify.