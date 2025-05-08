Templates
Content as data, multiplayer, an infinitely customizable studio, and an unparalleled developer experience. Build and scale as you need.
Developer-first by design
Define your schema in TypeScript and get a fully functional content workspace instantly. Near-infinitely configurable and customizable interfaces and workflows. The fastest way to get from zero to production-grade content editing.
A fully managed database optimized for content. It connects your content to any system, including ERP, CRM, eCommerce, and AI, giving you ultimate flexibility in how you build and deploy. Query your content as data using GROQ or GraphQL, and Sanity handles the rest.
Build your own custom, live-updating, multiplayer apps. Anything really, from custom dashboards, advanced analytics tools, or content workflow tools. Connect to your other content authoring experiences and power custom views and workflows specific to your team.
Write and deploy functions that extend the content lifecycle, validate data, augment with AI, invalidate frontend caches—with your own business logics.
Code-first content modeling gives AI the context it needs. With schemas written in code and content structured by design, tools like Cursor deliver scaffolding and completions that fit your stack—not generic guesses.
It's incredibly easy to push data into Sanity Content Lake from outbound systems. With the Sanity API, I'm not making 10,000 calls to update 10,000 items. I'm making one API call and the whole dataset is updated.
Mejuri partnered with Sanity to streamline content management, empower content teams, and optimize global e-commerce operations. Enabling rapid growth and improved customer experiences.
