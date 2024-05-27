DMEXCO Cologne 2024
Kölsch & Content
with Sanity & Triplesense Reply
Heading to DMEXCO? Enjoy an evening of Kölsch and conversation at FRÜH am Dom Brewery
Enjoy local beers and a selection of local snacks.
- When: Wednesday, 18 September – 18:00 - 22:00
- Where: FRÜH am Dom, Am Hof 12-18, 50667 Köln
Featuring joint customer, HiPP
Hear from our joint customer, HiPP, as they share their success with Sanity and Triplesense.
Prost! Let's connect in Cologne
