Connect your content to Nuxt.js

Assuming you've followed along with the previous steps of configuring schema and editing content, you should be all set up for the next step of bringing your content to the world. Since your content is ultimately just data available through APIs, there’s practically no limit to where you can put it! It doesn’t even have to be the Web, as long as the system can send an HTTP request and do something with the returned JSON data.

In this guide, you will add the necessary code to a Nuxt.js starter in order to pull in your content from your Sanity Content Lake. Below, you’ll find a simple boilerplate as an embedded CodeSandbox project. If you open it in a new window and start editing, it will fork and be tied to your account if you log in. You can also download the code and run it locally, or import it to your GitHub account. To see the finished code, you’ll find another CodeSandbox embed at the end of this guide.

Follow on CodeSandbox or locally Nuxt.js requires a server, so this is a CodeSandbox Container. These sandboxes can only be forked if you are logged in. To follow along, we recommend you either log in to CodeSandbox, or create an account if you don't have one. Alternatively, you can clone the project from GitHub to your local machine by using the following command: git clone https://github.com/sanity-io/get-started-sanity-nuxt3.git and then install the dependencies with npm install .

What you need to know

This guide assumes that you have some prior knowledge of Nuxt.js and Vue. If you don’t, but want to learn it, we recommend checking out the official Nuxt.js getting startet guide. That being said, this guide has been written intentionally so as to keep the code as simple as possible, so you might be able to tag along here too.

Install and configure the @nuxtjs/sanity module

The Nuxt team has made a dedicated module with a lot of built-in functionality for working with content from Sanity in Nuxt.js. In this guide, you’ll only use the module to fetch content.

👉 Add the @nuxtjs/sanity dependency by searching for it by name in CodeSandBox’s dependency box to the left of the code editor. Clicking it will add it to package.json as if you were running npm i @nuxtjs/sanity locally.

Start by adding the following code to the nuxt.config.js file.

import { defineNuxtConfig } from "nuxt" ; export default defineNuxtConfig ( { modules : [ "@nuxtjs/sanity" ] , sanity : { projectId : "YOUR_PROJECT_ID" , apiVersion : '2022-03-25' } , css : [ "@/assets/css/styles.css" ] } ) ;

Nuxt.js uses this configuration to load the Sanity module. We only have to tell it the projectId and apiVersion as it comes with some built-in defaults.

: This is the unique identifier for your project that contains all your users, datasets, and other settings. It’s not a secret as it’s part of the URL for your content APIs. You’ll find the project ID in the file in your studio or on the project page on . apiVersion : Usually, you’d want to put in today’s date YYYY-MM-DD to get the newest version of the query API.

While you don’t have to configure the following properties, it can be useful to know about them:

dataset : This is a collection of documents within a project. You can have multiple datasets (for example staging and production ).

: This is a collection of documents within a project. You can have multiple datasets (for example and ). useCdn : If you set this to true the client will fetch content from our cache delivery network. In this case, however, we will not generate a whole lot of API traffic, and we want updates to be instantly available, so set this to false

Querying for content

The next step is to replace the hard-coded data with a data-fetching hook.

👉 Start by adding a variable called query with the following value:

< script setup > const query = groq ` *[_type == "pet"] ` ; const { data } = { data : [ ] , } ; </ script >

👉 If you remove the comments around the object in the pets array, you’ll see how the data is rendered.

Here you see some special syntax called a template literal by adding groq in front of the backticks. This works because the @nuxtjs/sanity module comes with the groq package built in. What it does is to give you syntax highlighting for groq queries if your editor supports it (you can install the Sanity extension for VS Code).

👉 Now you can replace the hard-coded array with the useSanityQuery hook that the module makes available. Pass it the query variable as its argument.

< script setup > const query = groq ` *[_type == "pet"] ` ; const { data } = useSanityQuery ( query ) ; </ script >

The GROQ query filters ( [] ) all ( * ) your documents down to those with pet as the value for _type . If this query works, then it will return an array of documents as objects. Like the one you just removed.

👉 Save your file and see what happens. Did the hardcoded content get replaced by the content you put into the studio? If so, congratulations – you did it! If you add or change content in the studio and publish it, you should be able to refresh the Nuxt.js preview and see it reflect your updates.

Adding your URL to the Cross-Origins Resource Sharing (CORS) settings

In this example, Nuxt.js will run the code inside of <script setup></script> on the server (or in a serverless function if you have deployed it to production) and generate a JSON file with the data. In this case, there will be no requests to your Sanity Content Lake from the browser at all.

However, if you build out this example (or another Nuxt.js site) and start using its Link component or other types of data fetching techniques, then Nuxt.js might want to make requests from the browser. This is why you might want to add the Codesandbox URL to your CORS origins settings, or else it won’t work properly.

Browsers come with security that prevents code injection that steals information from your cookies and passes them to third parties. This is called CORS. To allow your CodeSandbox site to get content from your project, you need to add its URL to your project’s CORS origins settings.

👉 First, grab the URL from the preview pane in your Codesandbox, it should look something like this https://RANDOM_LETTERS.csb.app/ .

👉 Then head over to the API tab in your project settings at sanity.io/manage. A little bit down the page you'll find the section named "CORS Origins". Click the button labeled "Add CORS Origin", paste the URL from Codesandbox into the URL field, and hit save (you don’t need to “Allow credentials”). That’s it!

