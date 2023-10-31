FAQ: Resolving overdue payments

Who can update payment information?

In order to update your billing information you will need to be an administrator or billing manager of the organization.

Where do I update the payment information?

It is important that you are navigating to the Sanity Manage organization’s page and not the project page (as there are no billing details on the project page).

As an Organization administrator log into https://www.sanity.io/manage Click on the Select Project or Organization dropdown on the top left Click on the organization’s name (not the project) Select the Billing tab Click on Change Billing Information Click on the Pencil icon to change existing Payment Method or click on Add Payment Method if one does not exist Update card details

If you instead see tabs like Plan, Usage, Access, Datasets, etc., it means you’re on a project (rather than the organization) page, in which case there should be a small hyperlink to the organization above the large project name at the top of the page.

If you do not have access to the organization or if your role in the organization is anything other than Administrator or Billing Manager you will be unable to make any billing-related changes to the organization.

How do I update the Billing Contact information?

As an Organization administrator log into https://www.sanity.io/manage Click on the Select Project or Organization dropdown on the top left Click on the organization’s name (not the project) Select the Billing tab Click on Change Billing Information Click on the Pencil icon to change the existing Billing Address Update physical and email addresses Click Save

All future invoice and billing-related correspondences will be sent to the email address supplied with the physical address in the invoice PDF.

Note this does not affect existing invoices, meaning any changes you make to your billing address/name/etc will not change existing open invoices. We have no way of issuing old invoices with newly updated billing information

How do I become an Organization Administrator?

An existing Organization Administrator will need to invite you to the organization as an Administrator or a Billing Manager.

To do this:

As an Organization administrator log into https://www.sanity.io/manage Click on the Select Project or Organization dropdown on the top left Click on the organization’s name Select the Members tab Click on Invite Organization Members

How do I pay overdue invoices?

To do this:

As an Organization administrator or billing manager log into https://www.sanity.io/manage Click on the Select Project or Organization dropdown on the top left Click on the organization’s name Click on the Billing tab Click on Invoices on the left-hand side menu All outstanding invoices will be available for payment with the status “Pending” Download the Invoice PDF and open it Click on “Pay Online” Follow the steps in the Stripe Payment Screen.

Can I pay using another method?

No, we do not support external payment providers, third-party payment services, invoicing using bank payments, or any other non-card-type payments.



Outside of our Enterprise offerings, we only offer payment facilities using cards.

What if I still cannot pay overdue invoices?

Contact Support through the Billing Support form https://www.sanity.io/contact/billing.

Please ensure to include the organization or project ID in your message so we can help you faster!