Hidden catch-all

**FUNCTION PAGE ADDITIONS**

Function namespaces

Namespaces allow for a stronger grouping of functionality within the GROQ specification. They create dedicated spaces for global functions, as well as safer distinctions for specific implementations of GROQ.

Within the Sanity implementation of GROQ, there are a few key namespaces:

The global namespace – all the base GROQ functions

namespace – all the base GROQ functions The pt namespace – specific functions pertaining to Portable Text

namespace – specific functions pertaining to Portable Text The geo namespace – functions for managing and querying against geolocation

Accessing functions in a namespace

All functions exist within a namespace and can be accessed via a call to the function with a prefix a string of the namespace name, followed by two colons and then the function name.

pt::text(ptNode) geo::contains(polygon, point)

The global namespace

Functions that exist for all implementations of GROQ exist in the global namespace. They can be accessed without using the namespace string.

references ('someId') global:: references ('someId')

The score() function takes an arbitrary number of valid GROQ expressions and returns a numerical score, which can be used to sort and filter items in an array.

The score is calculated depending on the expressions used. For a match expression, the number of matches affects the score. For each matched boolean expression, the score is incremented.

The score value returned is stored in the _score attribute on each document, and can be accessed by the following pipeline components.

*[_type == "post" ] | score(description match "GROQ" ) | order (_score desc ) { _score, title } *[_type == "post" ] | score(title match "GROQ" || description match "GROQ" ) | order (_score desc ) { _score, title }

The boost function can be used to create a sense of weight in a scoring algorithm. It accepts two arguments: an expression and the amount to boost the score if the expression returns true.

Like in the score() function, the match expression will boost the score by the boost value for each instance of the matched string.

Gotcha The boost() function accepts only constant positive integers and floats.

*[_type == "movie" && movieRating > 3] | score( title match $term , boost(movieRating > 8, 3) )

Providing multiple boosts of different values in one score() can create robust sorting.

*[_type == "movie" && movieRating > 3] | score( boost(title match $term , 4), boost(body match $term , 1) boost(movieRating > 8, 3) ) *[_type == "game" ] | score( boost(pointDifference > 5, 5), boost(pointDifference > 10, 10) )

The distinct() function takes an array and returns an array with no duplicate items.

distinct(numbers) distinct(*._type) distinct(*[_type == "post" ].authors[] - >name)

The text() function is a SanityDB-only GROQ filter that returns a plain-text version of a block content field. It exists within the pt namespace and must be prefixed with pt:: .

Gotcha The text() function only works on top-level Portable Text fields. It also only works on text blocks – other blocks, such as image captions, are not returned.

*[_type == "post" ] { "plaintextBody" : pt::text(body) } *[_type == "post" ] | score( "GROQ" match pt::text(body))

Geolocation functions

The geo namespace contains a number of useful functions for creating and querying against locations in your data. Each function must be prefixed with the geo:: namespace syntax.

The geo() function accepts an object as a parameter and, if possible, coerces the value to a geo-type document by a set of rules. These objects and rules follow the GeoJSON standard.

If the object is already a geo document, return the object.

If the object has a set of lat and lng (or long ) keys, return a geo object for the given point. The alt attribute can be given to construct a 3-dimensional point.

and (or ) keys, return a object for the given point. The attribute can be given to construct a 3-dimensional point. If the object contains the key type (note: not _type ), and the value of type matches one of the following strings then return a geo object with those values: Point LineString Polygon MultiPoint MultiLineString MultiPolygon

(note: not ), and the value of matches one of the following strings then return a object with those values: If none of the conditions are met, return null .

The latLng function is a short-hand for creating a new geo object for a singular point. Returns a geo object from the latitude and longitude floats provided.

geo::latLng(59.911491, 10.757933)

The distance() function takes points and returns a numeric value for the distance between in meters.

Gotcha The function only works between points. If lines or polygons are provided, the function will return null .

geo::distance( geo::latLng(59.911491, 10.757933) geo::latLng(37.7749, 122.4194) ) *[ _type == 'storefront' && geo::distance(geoPoint, $currentLocation ) < 16093.4 ]

The contains() function returns true when the first geographic geography value fully contains the geographic geometry value. If either parameter is not a geo object – or able to be coerced to a geo object – the function returns null .

geo::contains(cityRegion, neighborhoodRegion) *[ _type == "storefront" && geo::contains(deliveryZone, $currentLocation ) ]

The intersects() function returns true when the two areas overlap or intersect. If either parameter is not a geo object – or able to be coerced to a geo object – the function returns null .