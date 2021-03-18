Hidden catch-all
Namespaces allow for a stronger grouping of functionality within the GROQ specification. They create dedicated spaces for global functions, as well as safer distinctions for specific implementations of GROQ.
Within the Sanity implementation of GROQ, there are a few key namespaces:
- The
globalnamespace – all the base GROQ functions
- The
ptnamespace – specific functions pertaining to Portable Text
- The
geonamespace – functions for managing and querying against geolocation
All functions exist within a namespace and can be accessed via a call to the function with a prefix a string of the namespace name, followed by two colons and then the function name.
// The pt namespace contains functions related to Portable Text
// This function returns a plain text version of a Portable Text object
pt::text(ptNode)
// The geo namespace contains functions related to geolocation
// This function returns true if the second argument is fully contained in the first
geo::contains(polygon, point)
Functions that exist for all implementations of GROQ exist in the global namespace. They can be accessed without using the namespace string.
// Non-namespaced
references('someId')
// equates to
global::references('someId')
The
score() function takes an arbitrary number of valid GROQ expressions and returns a numerical score, which can be used to sort and filter items in an array.
The score is calculated depending on the expressions used. For a
match expression, the number of matches affects the score. For each matched boolean expression, the score is incremented.
The score value returned is stored in the
_score attribute on each document, and can be accessed by the following pipeline components.
// Adds points to the score value depending
// on the use of the string "GROQ" in each post's description
// The value is then used to order the posts
*[_type == "post"]
| score(description match "GROQ")
| order(_score desc)
{ _score, title }
// Adds a point for matches in the title OR description
*[_type == "post"]
| score(title match "GROQ" || description match "GROQ")
| order(_score desc)
{ _score, title }
The boost function can be used to create a sense of weight in a scoring algorithm. It accepts two arguments: an expression and the amount to boost the score if the expression returns true.
Like in the
score() function, the
match expression will boost the score by the boost value for each instance of the matched string.
Gotcha
The
boost() function accepts only constant positive integers and floats.
// Adds 1 to the score for each time $term is matched in the title field
// Adds 3 to the score if (movie > 3) is true
*[_type == "movie" && movieRating > 3] |
score(
title match $term,
boost(movieRating > 8, 3)
)
Providing multiple boosts of different values in one
score() can create robust sorting.
// Creates a scoring system where $term matching in the title
// is worth more than matching in the body
*[_type == "movie" && movieRating > 3] | score(
boost(title match $term, 4),
boost(body match $term, 1)
boost(movieRating > 8, 3)
)
// Scores games by the "impressive" difference in goals
*[_type == "game"] | score(
boost(pointDifference > 5, 5),
boost(pointDifference > 10, 10)
)
The
distinct() function takes an array and returns an array with no duplicate items.
// numbers: [0,0,1,1,2,3]
distinct(numbers) // Returns [0,1,2,3]
// Find all your types in a dataset
distinct(*._type)
// Find all unique author names referenced by a post type
distinct(*[_type == "post"].authors[]->name)
The
text() function is a SanityDB-only GROQ filter that returns a plain-text version of a block content field. It exists within the
pt namespace and must be prefixed with
pt::.
Gotcha
The
text() function only works on top-level Portable Text fields. It also only works on text blocks – other blocks, such as image captions, are not returned.
// Returns the body Portable Text data as plain text
*[_type == "post"]
{ "plaintextBody": pt::text(body) }
// Scores posts by the amount of times the string "GROQ"
// appears in a Portable Text field
*[_type == "post"]
| score("GROQ" match pt::text(body))
The
geo namespace contains a number of useful functions for creating and querying against locations in your data. Each function must be prefixed with the
geo:: namespace syntax.
The
geo() function accepts an object as a parameter and, if possible, coerces the value to a geo-type document by a set of rules. These objects and rules follow the GeoJSON standard.
- If the object is already a geo document, return the object.
- If the object has a set of
latand
lng(or
long) keys, return a
geoobject for the given point. The
altattribute can be given to construct a 3-dimensional point.
- If the object contains the key
type(note: not
_type), and the value of
typematches one of the following strings then return a
geoobject with those values:
- Point
- LineString
- Polygon
- MultiPoint
- MultiLineString
- MultiPolygon
- If none of the conditions are met, return
null.
The
latLng function is a short-hand for creating a new geo object for a singular point. Returns a geo object from the latitude and longitude floats provided.
// Returns a geo object corresponding to the center of Oslo
geo::latLng(59.911491, 10.757933)
The
distance() function takes points and returns a numeric value for the distance between in meters.
Gotcha
The function only works between points. If lines or polygons are provided, the function will return
null.
// Returns the distance in meters between Oslo and San Francisco
// 8361000
geo::distance(
geo::latLng(59.911491, 10.757933) // Oslo
geo::latLng(37.7749, 122.4194) // San Francisco
)
// Returns all documents that are storefronts
// within 10 miles of the storefront geopoint
*[
_type == 'storefront' &&
geo::distance(geoPoint, $currentLocation) < 16093.4
]
The
contains() function returns true when the first geographic geography value fully contains the geographic geometry value. If either parameter is not a geo object – or able to be coerced to a geo object – the function returns
null.
// Returns true if the neighborhood region is fully contained by the city region
geo::contains(cityRegion, neighborhoodRegion)
// For a given $currentLocation geopoint and deliveryZone area
// Return stores that deliver to a user's location
*[
_type == "storefront" &&
geo::contains(deliveryZone, $currentLocation)
]
The
intersects() function returns true when the two areas overlap or intersect. If either parameter is not a geo object – or able to be coerced to a geo object – the function returns
null.
// Creates a "marathonRoutes" array that contains
// all marathons whose routes intersect with the current neighborhood
*[_type == "neighborhood"] {
"marathonRoutes": *[_type == "marathon" &&
geo::intersects(^.neighborhoodRegion, routeLine)
]
}