How to contribute with new guides
How to help other developers by sharing your knowledge and experience in a guide. You can also send us your pitch from our list and get a bit of compensation and swag for your efforts.
Sanity.io offers a lot of ground for developers to cover. That’s why we see documentation, guides, and tutorials as a core part of what makes a great developer experience.
If you have built with Sanity, chances are that you also have some insights to share. If you love communicating and teaching code and how to work with structured content to others, becoming a guest author and submitting a guide might be a great way to go about it.
- That the guide is original and not published elsewhere (do let us know of your work though!)
- That you are open to our feedback and review process
- That you are open with us on timelines. Delays are perfectly OK, but it’s helpful to know.
- We have experienced and helpful reviewers that will help you producing a great guide
- You will get a project on the community contribution plan (3x quotas)
- We will send you swag
- We will promote your work in our channels
- Pick an idea, write an outline or a short draft for it
- Send us an e-mail with the following:
- A shared link with access to your outline/draft
- A short pitch of why you think the guide will be helpful for others, and who your primary audience is
- If you have it, links to your previous writing
- Give us a week or two to review your idea and get back to you
- Write the full text and send it to your editor
- Review and integrate the suggestions and feedback
- Submit your final version for publication
Feel free to pitch ideas of your own, or pick one from this list that we have curated from the community and the team. If you have worked with Sanity.io, you most probably have some experience that will be helpful for others.
- How to add (data)tables to Portable Text (and present them)
- How to deal with variants in content modelling and Portable Text
- How to build an image gallery (for portable text)
- How to use inline object types for reusable content
- How to get started with GraphQL and Sanity.io
- How to get started with GROQ
- Advanced GROQ queries
- How to migrate from <Insert CMS here> to Sanity
- How to rename fields using scripting (example script)
- Get started with Sanity.io and React
- Get started with Sanity.io and Vue
- Get started with Sanity.io and Angular
- Get started with Sanity.io and Svelte
- Get started with Sanity.io and Next
- Get started with Sanity.io and Nuxt
- Get started with Sanity.io and Gridsome
- Get started with Sanity.io and VuePress
- Get started with Sanity.io and Eleventy (11ty)
- Get started with Sanity.io and Sapper
- Get started with Sanity.io and Scully (Angular)
- Get started with Sanity.io and Expo
- Get started with Sanity.io and Flutter
- Get started with Sanity.io and Dart
- Get started with Sanity.io and Swift
- Get started with Sanity.io and <your favorite framework>
- How to generate JSON-LD from Sanity.io
- How to think about references and content relationships: Modelling and querying
- How to distribute structured content to multiple channels
- Great patterns for structured content layout composition
- How to localize a non-localized content model
- Advanced uses of structure builder
- How to localize field labels++ for Sanity Studio
- How to make custom input components for complex data types
- Great patterns for custom input components
- How to create awesome editor experiences
- How to deploy Sanity Studio on Netlify
- How to deploy Sanity Studio on Vercel
- How to deploy Sanity Studio on Heroku
- How to deploy Sanity Studio on Render
- How to self-host Sanity Studio on a *nix box
- How to automate cross-dataset content flows
- Dataset lifecycle: How to go from staging to production and back again
- Let‘s go to production: How to launch new features that require content model changes
- Content scheduling powered by microservices
- How to create an excellent hand-off experience for clients with a Sanity powered project
- How to work content-first with Sanity.io
- How to work with Sanity.io and design systems