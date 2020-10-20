How to contribute with new guides

Sanity.io offers a lot of ground for developers to cover. That’s why we see documentation, guides, and tutorials as a core part of what makes a great developer experience.

If you have built with Sanity, chances are that you also have some insights to share. If you love communicating and teaching code and how to work with structured content to others, becoming a guest author and submitting a guide might be a great way to go about it.

What we will ask from you

That the guide is original and not published elsewhere (do let us know of your work though!)

That you are open to our feedback and review process

That you are open with us on timelines. Delays are perfectly OK, but it’s helpful to know.

What we will do for you

We have experienced and helpful reviewers that will help you producing a great guide

You will get a project on the community contribution plan (3x quotas)

We will send you swag

We will promote your work in our channels

How does the process look like?

Pick an idea, write an outline or a short draft for it

Send us an e-mail with the following: A shared link with access to your outline/draft A short pitch of why you think the guide will be helpful for others, and who your primary audience is If you have it, links to your previous writing

Give us a week or two to review your idea and get back to you

Write the full text and send it to your editor

Review and integrate the suggestions and feedback

Submit your final version for publication

Ideas for guides that you can write

Feel free to pitch ideas of your own, or pick one from this list that we have curated from the community and the team. If you have worked with Sanity.io, you most probably have some experience that will be helpful for others.

Portable Text

How to add (data)tables to Portable Text (and present them)

How to deal with variants in content modelling and Portable Text

How to build an image gallery (for portable text)

How to use inline object types for reusable content

GROQ and GraphQL

How to get started with GraphQL and Sanity.io

How to get started with GROQ

Advanced GROQ queries

Importing and migration

How to migrate from <Insert CMS here> to Sanity

How to rename fields using scripting (example script)

Frontend and web development

Get started with Sanity.io and React

Get started with Sanity.io and Vue

Get started with Sanity.io and Angular

Get started with Sanity.io and Svelte

Get started with Sanity.io and Next

Get started with Sanity.io and Nuxt

Get started with Sanity.io and Gridsome

Get started with Sanity.io and VuePress

Get started with Sanity.io and Eleventy (11ty)

Get started with Sanity.io and Sapper

Get started with Sanity.io and Scully (Angular)

Get started with Sanity.io and Expo

Get started with Sanity.io and Flutter

Get started with Sanity.io and Dart

Get started with Sanity.io and Swift

Get started with Sanity.io and <your favorite framework>

How to generate JSON-LD from Sanity.io

Content modelling and information architecture

How to think about references and content relationships: Modelling and querying

How to distribute structured content to multiple channels

Great patterns for structured content layout composition

How to localize a non-localized content model

Studio customization and editorial experience

Advanced uses of structure builder

How to localize field labels++ for Sanity Studio

How to make custom input components for complex data types

Great patterns for custom input components

How to create awesome editor experiences

Continuous Integration and deployment

How to deploy Sanity Studio on Netlify

How to deploy Sanity Studio on Vercel

How to deploy Sanity Studio on Heroku

How to deploy Sanity Studio on Render

How to self-host Sanity Studio on a *nix box

How to automate cross-dataset content flows

Dataset lifecycle: How to go from staging to production and back again

Let‘s go to production: How to launch new features that require content model changes

Content scheduling powered by microservices

Working with Sanity in projects