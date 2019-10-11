The Studio sends notifications in the form of a snackbar when something goes wrong (e.g losing network connection, errors etc.) or when certain actions are completed (e.g published content). The component responsible for this is available to you when creating Studio extensions and want to trigger custom notifications.

kind string Default: info . Possible values: info , success , warning , error .

title string Title of the notification.

subtitle string Short description of the notification.

setAutoFocus boolean Set focus on notification programmatically.

isPersisted boolean Prevent notification from disappearing automatically.

icon boolean Use default icons or pass a custom icon

autoDismissTimeout number how fast a notification disappears in milliseconds (ms).

action object Object with an action title and callback function.

isCloseable boolean notification is closable with a close button.

onDismiss function callback function when notification is dismissed.