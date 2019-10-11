Snackbar
The Studio sends notifications in the form of a snackbar when something goes wrong (e.g losing network connection, errors etc.) or when certain actions are completed (e.g published content). The component responsible for this is available to you when creating Studio extensions and want to trigger custom notifications.
kindstring
Default:
info. Possible values:
info,
success,
warning,
error.
titlestring
Title of the notification.
subtitlestring
Short description of the notification.
setAutoFocusboolean
Set focus on notification programmatically.
isPersistedboolean
Prevent notification from disappearing automatically.
iconboolean
Use default icons or pass a custom icon
autoDismissTimeoutnumber
how fast a notification disappears in milliseconds (ms).
actionobject
Object with an action title and callback function.
isCloseableboolean
notification is closable with a close button.
onDismissfunction
callback function when notification is dismissed.