Testing Article Sections: How Queries Work – GROQ

The idea behind our query language GROQ (Graph-Relational Object Queries) is to be able to describe exactly what information your application needs, potentially joining together information from several sets of documents, then stitching together a very specific response with only the exact fields you need.

If you need help setting up a client to perform these queries in your front end, you should check out the documentation for the client for JavaScript or PHP. You can also check out the GROQ Arcade if you want to query any JSON source and get familiar with the language.

Let us start with the basics. We will take this simple query and pick it apart:

*[_type == 'movie' && releaseYear >= 1979]

A query typically starts with * . This asterisk represents every document in your dataset. To do any useful work this is typically followed by a filter in brackets. The filter above has two terms:

The filter

First, we filter by document type. Every document in Sanity is required to have a type, and the type is always in the _type field. (We prefix any Sanity-specific fields with an underscore in an attempt to avoid clashing with any of your field names.) So _type == 'movie' limits this query to documents of the type ‘movie’. && is the operator “and” of course.

The second term releaseYear >= 1979 assumes that the movies have a field called releaseYear contain numbers. It will match any document where this number is larger than or equal to 1979.

Projections

So if we run this query, the result will be an array containing all movies from the year 1979 onwards in the dataset. Nice! However in a typical application movies might be huge documents containing information on actors, staff, posters, tag-lines, show-times, ratings, and whatnot. If our goal is to render a list of movies in an overview, we are wasting bandwidth. Projections to the rescue.

The typical projection is wrapped in braces and describes the data we want to see for each movie. A nice and simple projection for this query would give us the id, title, and release year for each movie. It could look like this: {_id, title, releaseYear} . Putting it all together:

*[_type == 'movie' && releaseYear >= 1979]{ _id, title, releaseYear }

Basic sorting

Now there is another problem. Our movies appear in some unspecified order. Let’s say we want to sort our movies by year. For this, we use the order -function. Order takes a number of fields and sort directions and orders your documents accordingly. We wanted to sort our movies by releaseYear . This is easily accomplished with order(releaseYear) , like this:

*[_type == 'movie' && releaseYear >= 1979] | order(releaseYear) { _id, title, releaseYear }

(We need the | operator here in front of the order() -function, we'll discuss that more later.)

We think of GROQ statements as describing a data flow from left to right. First everything ( * ) flows through the filter [_type == 'movie' && …] , then all those movies flow through the order() -function which is then all mapped through the projection {_id, title, ...} which picks out the bits we want to be returned.

The order-function accepts a list of fields, and optionally you can specify the sort direction for each field. If you wanted to sort the movies by year, and then within each year we want them alphabetical by title, we could use this ordering: order(releaseYear, title) And if we wanted the newest movies first, we could reverse the direction like this: order(releaseYear desc, title) .

( asc means “ascending” and desc means descending in this context. If you leave out the sort-direction, Sanity will assume you want the ascending order.)

Slicing the result set

This brings us to our final problem for this query: There are many movies in the world. Maybe our dataset contains tens of thousands. We need a way to describe which slice of that list we want to show. This is done using a selector. Let’s say we just wanted the first movie, we could add a [0] at the end. This works exactly like an array accessor and would return only the first element. If we want a slice, we can add the range operator like this: [0...100] this would return the first hundred movies from index 0 through 99. Obviously, we can just as well ask for [1023...1048] or any other slice we desire. So there we are, our first basic query with filtering, ordering, projections, and selector:

*[_type == 'movie' && releaseYear >= 1979] | order(releaseYear) { _id, title, releaseYear }[0...100]

References and joins

A reference in Sanity is a link from one document to another. Standard references are “hard” meaning when a document references another document, the target document must exist, and is actually prevented from being deleted until the reference is removed. (There are also weak-references that do not "hold on to" the target. You make them by adding a _weak -key to the reference object like this: {_ref: "<document-id>", _weak: true} )

Let’s say we have “person”-type documents that looks something like this:

{ _id : "ridley-scott" , _type : "person" , name : "Ridley Scott" }

Keeping it simple, maybe our movies had a field director that contained a reference to a person. It could look something like this:

{ _id : "alien" , _type : "movie" , title : "Alien" , releaseYear : 1979 , director : { _ref : "ridley-scott" } }

Remember Sanity-specific fields are prefixed with an underscore, and an object containing a _ref key appearing anywhere in the document becomes a hard reference.

Expanding references

Now we can do a number of useful things with this reference. The most basic thing is expanding the reference in place. Let’s revisit our movie queries from the introduction.

*[_type == 'movie' && releaseYear >= 1979]{ _id, title, releaseYear }

Let’s say we wanted to include the director in the returned result. If we didn't know any better, we'd perhaps try something like this:

*[_type == 'movie' && releaseYear >= 1979]{ _id, title, releaseYear, director }

But if we just naïvely include the director in like this, we will just get whatever is in the director field on this document, which is the literal reference description:

[ { _id : "alien" , title : "Alien" , releaseYear : "1979" , director : { _ref : "ridley-scott" } } , … ( more movies ) ]

This is obviously not what we wanted, we wanted to follow that reference! By adding the dereferencing operator -> we ask Sanity to follow the reference and replace it with the actual content of the document referenced:

*[_type == 'movie' && releaseYear >= 1979]{ _id, title, releaseYear, director-> }

Now, this is useful. We’d get something like this:

[ { _id : "alien" , title : "Alien" , releaseYear : "1979" , director : { _id : "ridley-scott" , _type : "person" , name : "Ridley Scott" } } , … ( more movies ) ]

Then maybe we didn’t want all that metadata with our director? We can add a separate projection for our director:

*[_type == 'movie' && releaseYear >= 1979]{ _id, title, releaseYear, director->{name} }

Our Alien-movie now looks neat like this:

{ _id : "alien" , title : "Alien" , releaseYear : "1979" , director : { name : "Ridley Scott" } }

But we can do one better. We are not limited to the existing fields in the document in our projections, we can actually declare new fields. Let’s say we are building our compact movie list and we wanted just the title, year, and director name. We can get minimal cruft by extracting just the name and putting it in a new field, like this:

*[_type == 'movie' && releaseYear >= 1979]{ _id, title, releaseYear, "directorName": director->name }

Now our Alien movie record is super neat:

{ _id : "alien" , title : "Alien" , releaseYear : "1979" , directorName : "Ridley Scott" }

Filtering by references

When dealing with references, we have a useful function called references() which can be used in filters to select only documents that reference specific other documents. Let’s say we want to list every movie Ridley Scott has been involved in. It’s as simple as this:

*[_type == 'movie' && references('ridley-scott')]

Our first join

It is time to write our first proper join: Say we wanted to list people and include all the movies they were involved in? We’ll be querying the “person”-type documents, but in the projections for each person, we’ll ask for the movies they have been involved in. To do this we have to briefly cover the parent-operator ^ . Let’s look at the query first:

*[_type == "person"]{ _id, name, "movies": *[_type == "movie" && references(^._id)].title }

In a join, the parent operator is a way to reference the “parent” document. In this example the outer query for “person”-type documents fetches a bunch of people, and for each person, it returns the _id and name . Then we want to fetch the movies referencing that person.

Now we declare the new field “movies” where we start a new query for “movie”-type documents, but for each person, we want to limit our movie query to movies referencing that person. To achieve this we need the _id of the person, but if we just wrote _id in the movies-query we’d reference the _id of the movie.

To get to the fields of the person record we go “up” one level using the parent operator ^ . So ^ means the specific “person”-document that our movie query is about, and then ^._id is the _id of that person, just as ^.name would be her name. So when we say references(^._id) in the query above, we limit our movies to movies referencing the current person.

Naked projections

There is one more new thing we haven’t talked about in this query. We could have written the movies-sub-query like this:

*[_type == "movie" && references(^._id)]{title}

Our list of movies would have looked something like this:

”movies” : [ { title : “Alien” } , { title : “Blade Runner” } , … ]

Since we just wanted the titles, we can use a “naked projection”. By just naming the field we want, like this:

*[_type == "movie" && references(^._id)].title

We get a nice, simple array of values, like this:

”movies” : [ “Alien” , “Blade Runner” , … ]

So, for completeness, the result of the full person w/movies query above could look something like this: