Troubleshooting Sanity and Gatsby

First make sure that:

gatsby and gatsby-source-sanity is up to date

and is up to date That schemas in Sanity has been (re)deployed to GraphQL sanity graphq deploy

That there's no stale cache in Gatsby: gatsby clean (deletes the .cache and public folders)

If you ask for help in the community, it's very helpful if you share the schema in a gist on Github or similar. That makes it easier for us to reproduce the errors and help you out.

Error messages and how to solve them

warning `createResolvers` passed resolvers for type `SanityRootQuery` that doesn't exist in the schema. Use `createTypes` to add the type before adding resolvers. error UNHANDLED REJECTION Error: SanityNavItem.internal provided incorrect OutputType: '{}'

In this case the internal field on navItem was a reference . This issue was solved by wrapping that reference in an object and hoisting it: