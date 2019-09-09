Troubleshooting Sanity and Gatsby
How to troubleshoot common errors integrating Gatsby and Sanity.io
First make sure that:
gatsbyand
gatsby-source-sanityis up to date
- That schemas in Sanity has been (re)deployed to GraphQL
sanity graphq deploy
- That there's no stale cache in Gatsby: gatsby clean (deletes the
.cacheand
publicfolders)
If you ask for help in the community, it's very helpful if you share the schema in a gist on Github or similar. That makes it easier for us to reproduce the errors and help you out.
warning `createResolvers` passed resolvers for type `SanityRootQuery` that doesn't exist in the schema. Use `createTypes` to add the type before adding resolvers. error UNHANDLED REJECTION Error: SanityNavItem.internal provided incorrect OutputType: '{}'
In this case the
internal field on
navItem was a
reference. This issue was solved by wrapping that reference in an object and hoisting it:
export default createSchema({
name: 'default',
types: [
{
name: 'internal',
type: 'object',
title: 'Internal',
fields: [
{
type: 'reference',
name: 'link',
to: [{type: 'page'}]
}
]
},
{
name: 'navItem',
type: 'object',
title: 'NavItem',
fields: [
{
name: 'text',
type: 'string',
title: 'Text'
},
{
name: 'id',
type: 'string',
title: 'Id'
},
{
name: 'internal',
type: 'internal',
title: 'Internal',
},
{
name: 'external',
type: 'url',
title: 'External'
}
]
},
{
name: 'page',
type: 'document',
title: 'Page',
fields: [
{
name: 'tilte',
type: 'string'
}
]
}
]