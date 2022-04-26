Sanity vs Drupal
Switching from Drupal? Consider Sanity
Sanity is the API-first content management platform that offers a flexible, hosted, enterprise-ready solution
Powering exceptional digital experiences everywhere
Developer tools that will set you free
Sanity works beautifully with modern frameworks and practices.
It’s easy to set up and integrate with and uses tooling developers already know – so they feel at home, right away.
Your content is securely hosted by Sanity on edge-cached, GDPR-compliant cloud infrastructure. You'll achieve optimal website performance while reducing your DevOps costs.
Powerful APIs
Use GraphQL and GROQ for querying, patching, and mutating data in the real-time content backend.
Vibrant community
Take advantage of our growing ecosystem of plugins and connect with developers all over the world.
Bring what you need
As long as it speaks HTTP you can connect your services, frontends, apps, scripts, or devices to Sanity APIs.
Build delightful customer experiences faster with better editorial tools
With Sanity, you can create unique editing environments to free your content creators to do their best work. We offer real-time collaboration, session-level document rollback, and efficient workflows for editing, organizing, and enhancing your content.
Revision history and ability to easily roll back changes.
Ability for multiple editors to work at the same time. No locking or overwriting.
Build instant as-you-type previews.
Mobile-friendly: Make updates wherever you are, from your phone or any touch device.
Batch image uploads. Paste pictures right from the clipboard.
Cleanly paste formatted text from Google Docs, Microsoft Word, and the web. No junk code that throws off formatting.
Enterprise ready
Solve hard problems at scale
Secure & Compliant
Data encrypted at rest and in transit. APIs TLS / SSL only.
Durable and reliable
Continuous database backups with millisecond point in time recovery. Versioned asset backups.
Real-time
Patch-based updates to documents allows lock-free editing and collaboration.
Custom login
Need to integrate with an existing user database and custom log-ins? We've got you covered.
Custom security
Rule-based, document-level security controls for read and write access.
Accountable
Full document revision history down to the keystroke.
Experience Sanity
Generous quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage and features on all plans.