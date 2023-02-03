Last updated
E-commerce SEO: The Basic Steps To Success
Google’s marketplace of billions of searchers and sellers is THE biggest revenue opportunity for merchants. A study from 2022 shows that SEO is the second most important revenue driver in e-commerce, right after direct traffic. On average, the top 1,000 e-commerce sites get at least 25% of their traffic from search engines.
SEO (search engine optimization) has many benefits such as brand awareness and traffic, but the most important for e-commerce is revenue. Fire Department Coffee, for example, 4x’ed revenue by optimizing its online store for search.
Compared to other acquisition channels for e-commerce, SEO provides a unique mix of scalability, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. SEO is a channel that drives results even when budgets are tight.
Bonus: SEO doesn’t have to be overly complicated — you see results even without advanced techniques since most merchants don’t even do the basics.
This practical guide to e-commerce SEO teaches you:
- What e-commerce SEO is
- How to create an e-commerce SEO strategy
- The four core pillars of e-commerce SEO: on-page SEO, technical SEO, off page and content marketing
- The best tools for e-commerce SEO
E-commerce SEO is the optimization of a web store to receive more unpaid traffic from Google. The goal of optimizing online stores for search is to grow revenue. To achieve this goal, marketers use a set of strategies and tactics to increase their store’s relevance and popularity scoring from Google.
E-commerce SEO consists of four key areas:
- On-page SEO
- Technical SEO
- Off page SEO
- Content marketing
Since Google has paid and unpaid search results — and billions of people searching every day — SEO has become a lucrative customer acquisition channel for all industries, especially e-commerce. Paid search, email, word of mouth, dark social, and organic social marketing are not part of SEO.
When people search for unbranded terms like “living room art” on Google, they indicate an intent to buy. There are a few reasons they may be searching: to understand which products can solve their problems, to compare different products, or for inspiration. SEO focuses on helping brands be visible to people searching for non-branded terms. That’s where the biggest opportunity is in e-commerce SEO because buyers haven’t yet made a choice about what to buy and who to buy from.
Other channels are much noisier. Direct traffic, for example, can be the result of an influencer campaign, brand awareness from advertising, or word of mouth. It’s much harder to understand where the traffic is coming from. Furthermore, SEO is a zero-sum game, meaning when one site wins another site loses. As a result, you can equate good search performance with more market share.
The main benefits of SEO are:
- It’s low-cost and high-intent
- It serves as insurance in case ad budgets need to be cut
- It gives you a competitive advantage since SEO is a zero-sum game
The essence of e-commerce SEO is understanding what keywords (search terms) are relevant for your business and what you can do to be as visible as possible in Google’s search results.
This is a 5-step process:
- Research keywords you want to go after
- Define what type of page should rank for each keyword
- Create the content or optimize dedicated pages
- Optimize technical setup
- Build links
In Google’s search results, the first result gets disproportionally more clicks than the second result. The second result gets a lot more clicks than the third result, etc. Ranking at the top of the search results (#1) is the ultimate success in SEO.
A lot of marketers like to jump straight into SEO tactics. However, it’s important to first define the strategy for internal alignment, long-term planning, and clarity on how the puzzle pieces fit together.
By jumping straight into keyword research and content creation, you risk establishing unclear priorities and wasting time on projects that don’t drive results. Down the line, failing early is demotivating and erodes trust with managers, peers, and clients.
Instead, you should start with an e-commerce SEO strategy that:
- Defines success and how to measure it
- Finds important keywords and topics to optimize for
- Outlines your competitive advantage
- Identifies resource needs
The first step in creating an SEO strategy is defining what success looks like to you. If you don’t optimize with a specific goal in mind, you won’t know if you’ve been successful. The definition of success must follow S.M.A.R.T. principles: be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound. For example, “grow monthly revenue from organic traffic by +15% (from $10,000 to $11,500/month) over the next 6 months.”
If you and your colleagues or clients look at a goal and can clearly say whether it’s met or not, the goal is specific. When you know the number that reflects success, the goal is measurable. When you can create a plan to get there, the goal is achievable. When the plan matters for the company, the goal is relevant. And when you can tell that you’ve met the goal, it is time-bound.
Once you define success, you can work on a plan to achieve it.
Google’s foundation is built around keywords: terms people use on search engines like Google. Keyword research, the process of finding relevant keywords to target, is one of the basic elements of SEO. Without target keywords, we can’t know what to optimize for.
Over the years, Google has become a lot better at understanding what searchers are truly trying to achieve with a search—in other words, the user intent. Technologies like Rankbrain, BERT and MUM help Google decipher what humans can intuitively grasp: implicit meaning. As a result, today’s best practice is to optimize for user intent instead of exact keyword matches.
User intent is the true goal someone is trying to achieve with their search. The intention behind a keyword is not always self-explanatory, especially when the keyword contains only one or a few terms. For example, someone searching for white sneakers could be interested in comparing different brands of white sneakers, evaluating whether white sneakers are a good choice, or looking for a place to buy white sneakers. One keyword, but at least three possible user intents.
To better understand user intent for a specific keyword, we can look at the types of pages Google ranks at the top and the features that Google shows. You might see a product landing page, category page, or blog article ranked at the top. By looking at these top results, we can see the types of pages we need to compete with.
SERP (search engine results pages) features are widgets that Google displays to augment search results with more information to help searchers reach their answer faster. Examples include map packs (indicating that people want to find local businesses), featured snippets (indicating that searchers are looking to answer a specific question) and image carousels (indicating people are looking for inspiration).
When researching target keywords, start with a list of seed keywords. Map them to pages, identify user intent, and then create content that fulfils their intent.
All you need to perform keyword research is access to Google Keyword Planer (free) or a third-party SEO tool to find new keywords and determine their search volume (how many people search for a term every month). You’ll export this information into a spreadsheet (Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel) with a list of target keywords and pages (product landing pages, category pages, or blog articles) you aim to create for them.
Step 1: Come up with seed keywords
The best way to get an initial seed keyword list is by looking at your products and thinking about what problems they solve for your customers.
Coming up with seed keywords is a creative process. You can’t do a lot wrong here. The only keywords you want to avoid are those with zero search volume, brand keywords (keywords that include your brand name), and keywords with no relationship to your business. Jot down some ideas on a list and iterate from there.
Step 2: Find related keywords
The second step is about expanding your list of seed keywords using free tools like Suggest Machine or Search Response. If you have access to paid SEO tools, even better!
There is no perfect number of keywords to optimize for. Start with 30-50 and go from there.
Step 3: Map keywords to pages
Once you feel your list is complete, assign each keyword to an existing or new page.
A single page can rank for many similar keywords that address the same user intent. The page ruffwear.com/collections/dog-harnesses, for example, ranks for 250+ keywords in the top 10 positions (see screenshot below).
Step 4: Create content or optimize the page
Once you have a final list of keywords, the next step is going after them by creating new content or optimizing existing pages. Most of the time, this new content will take the form of blog posts, but you can also create new category pages if you have a larger store.
Not all keywords need a new page. In some cases, you’ll already have blog articles, product pages, or category pages that can be optimized for target keywords.
Step 5: Iterate
Don’t get hung up on starting with the perfect list. Keyword research is an ongoing and iterative process that you might want to repeat every 3 to 12 months.
Use Search Console to find keywords that get a lot of impressions but few clicks to identify new potential keywords to build content for.
As part of an e-commerce SEO strategy, marketers should compare their company against competitors and look for differences.
Competitive advantages vary between the two basic types of online stores: aggregators (retailers) and integrators (brands). The key difference is aggregators provide a catalog of many brands and products, while integrators sell products directly to customers (D2C ) under one brand. Examples of integrators are Nectar and Marco Ice Cream. Examples of aggregators are matcha.com and carmats.co.uk.
Not every online store is the same. Businesses have different competitive advantages based on size, budget, product, market, people, and partnerships. Almost all business advantages transfer to SEO. Understanding your competitive advantages and the competitive landscape around you can significantly affect how quickly you can grow your organic traffic.
Competitive advantages can be measured with SEO metrics (which you can get from rank-tracking tools):
- Brand awareness through brand search volume, meaning how many people search for your brand in a month
- Market share through organic traffic (excluding brand terms)
- Size of the website through the number of indexed pages
- Popularity through the number of referring domains
- Product through the number of product reviews or rating
- Inventory through the number of products on the site
SEO is a set of standards that can be applied to your website in order to help search engines send you more traffic. You may set the strategy and identify opportunities for optimization yourself, but ultimately you will rely on other teams like design, editorial, and engineering to implement any suggested changes.
Once you understand your goal, competitive advantages, and weaknesses, you’ll understand where you need to invest and what resources you will need. Resources fall into three buckets:
- Creative (images, videos, copy)
- Features (engineering, design)
- People (writers, designers, engineers, SEOs)
A good SEO strategy has a clear definition of what’s needed for each bucket.
It’s important to remember that different types of sites demand certain types of resources. Aggregators, for example, tend to need more technical support from engineers because they’re typically larger sites that benefit from scale. Integrators, by contrast, tend to need more creative resources and writers to create content like blog posts or product descriptions to drive organic traffic.
Another important consideration is choosing the right tech stack — including your content management system (CMS). Engineers and designers might be able to get things done much faster using a flexible platform compared to a CMS that forces them to do things a certain way.
On-page optimization is one of the 4 pillars of e-commerce SEO. The goal is to help Google understand the relevance of a page for keywords and user intent by optimizing elements like meta titles, text, images, and videos.
In an ideal world, just writing naturally (“write as you speak”) and creating content that users want would be good enough for Google to reward your site with high rankings and lots of traffic. Despite its growing sophistication, however, Google still lacks a good understanding of implicit meaning. In other words, we still need to optimize content to perform optimally in search.
Title tags - the heading of your search result on Google - are some of the most important ranking signals to Google and the first element from your site that searchers will see. Technically, title tags are not on the page, but we include them in this section because they often match the H1 heading (the headline of your page). In fact, Google might automatically rewrite titles that venture too far away from H1 headings, which can lead to suboptimal titles in search results.
Good titles help users quickly understand the context and value of a page. Write a title that appeals to the user intent behind a keyword. Look at the titles of pages that perform in top positions for your target keyword and think about how to stand out within the best practices of title optimization:
- Stick to a limit of 60 characters to avoid Google cutting your titles off
- Avoid generic titles like “home”
- Aim to include at least the main keyword
- Add unique selling propositions like “cheap,” “deals,” “shipping price,” or “free returns” when applicable
- Optionally, add your brand name at the end of a title
When starting out, creating a template you can use to define titles for your product and category pages makes sense. Over time, optimizing these title templates allows you to quickly make an impact on a large number of pages.
Templates include different elements like your brand name, keywords, and value propositions. An example of a page title template for a category page could be: “Premium {category name} | free shipping | {brand}”. One resulting title from this template could be “Premium women's slippers | free shipping | The Slipper Store”.
Start building title templates in Google Sheets or Excel and test different variations over time to find the best one. You can carry learnings or templates over to meta descriptions and headings as well.
The text on a page tells Google what the page is about and how relevant it is for a keyword. The goal of on-page text optimization is to provide information that makes it easier for users to make decisions. For example, good product descriptions carry key pieces of information like size, price, or fit. Google understands the relationship between such parameters and products. As a result, having more information on a page generally improves its rankings in organic search.
Good e-commerce content is customer-oriented: it helps users make decisions and answers their most important questions about a topic. Since buyer journeys are rarely linear, you should include links to other products, categories, or blog articles in your content and use descriptive words to help users and Google find all pages and understand their relevance to each other
When optimizing on-page text, keep in mind that requirements vary by type: product page, category page, or blog article. When creating or optimizing text for product pages, think about all the questions customers might ask about the product and try to anticipate them.
Pro tip
Think of yourself as a customer service representative. Your goal is to help your audience make the best decisions about your products and services. Instead of copy-pasting the manufacturer’s product description, write your own. For category pages, provide some guidance to help customers find the right product. For blog articles, create comprehensive buying guides.
The structure of your content, expressed in headings (h-tags), is a representation of breadth and depth: how many sub-topics you cover and how deeply you cover them. When writing on-page text, you should consider expanding on both of these qualities.
The most important heading is the H1, because it defines the topic of the page. But H2-H6s help users and search engines understand the structure and sub-topics of your content. Aim to include keywords in headings, as long as they are useful to the reader.
Google understands what formats users expect to see for a specific search, so you should try to format your content to meet those expectations. For example, searchers looking for “the 13 best buttoned-down shirts for winter” expect a list. Add a snappy list of products at the beginning of your article and then elaborate on each item.
Keep content light and easy to skim using bullet points, tables, and bolding. Avoid extravagant analogies, stories, or metaphors. You don’t want to sound mechanical, but SEO content is about answering a searcher’s questions by writing simply and clearly and getting to the point.
Google has been moving towards making search results more visual, which means images have become very important for SEO. However, Googlebot — the program Google sends to your site to download, understand and rank content — can’t “see” images. It relies on other indicators to understand visual elements. Optimizing these indicators is known as image or video SEO.
To infer what an image is showing, Google looks at the image file name and alt tag. So make sure to include your main keyword in the alt tag and write a descriptive name. Videos don’t have alt tags but can also have a descriptive (file) name.
Both images and videos benefit from specified dimensions and large resolutions. Google supports BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, WebP, and SVG for images and any provider for videos besides Youtube.
The relevance of your images and videos to the content is important. Similar to internal links, Google evaluates how the images and videos relate to the surrounding text. For example, placing a video about cats in an article about mattresses might not be a good idea. But it’s a very good idea to include a video about choosing the right mattress size in a buying guide for mattresses. Ask yourself how the image or video adds to the content.
Technical SEO involves optimizing factors that are not visible to users but make a big difference for search engines.
We divide technical SEO into four sub-areas that reflect the search engine ranking process:
- Crawling
- Indexing
- Rendering
- Ranking
Before diving deeper into technical SEO topics, it’s important to remember that high-level decisions like the tech stack you choose matter a lot for technical SEO.
Sanity provides a combination of a headless CMS and static site generator, which loads your site in an SEO-friendly way without too many dynamic elements that are hard for Google to understand. Making the choice to go with a headless CMS and static site generator minimizes problems like search engine crawling and rendering.
When using a headless CMS, you need to clearly understand what elements your content needs. Once every field is defined, adding information and displaying it within your design is fast and easy.
Sanity integrates with many e-commerce platforms, like Shopify, BigCommerce, Nacelle, and Commerce Layer to solve technical SEO issues out of the box and provide a Google-friendly experience.
Using Sanity with Shopify, for example, enables you to completely customize templates or create your own. Sanity is compatible with Hydrogen, Shopify’s React-based framework, and Oxygen, Shopify’s hosting solution so that you can build your store within Shopify’s tech stack.
Before Google can add any new pages or files to its database (called “the index”), it needs to find the content. When we talk about “crawling,” we mean the process of sending a program to a website to find, download, and store information like text, images, videos, metadata, etc.
There are two types of sitemaps: XML and HTML. The former is a feed for Google, while the latter is a page with links to all pages of a domain that users can use to navigate.
Google crawls the web through hyperlinks, references that point from site to site and page to page. When you create a new site that doesn’t have any references yet, Google will find your site by creating an account with Google Search Console and uploading an XML sitemap.
XML sitemaps are feeds or URLs specifically for Google. You can create XML sitemaps for pages, images, videos, or news articles. To avoid frustrating your audience, it’s critical to only include URLs in XML sitemaps that return a 200 status code, meaning no redirects, pages with errors, or parameter URLs. Overstepping the limit of 50MB Per XML sitemap typically isn’t a problem for sites with fewer than 50,000 pages. Regular e-commerce sites shouldn’t have to worry about XML sitemap size.
With Sanity, you can create an automated XML sitemap by:
- Using GraphQL or GROQ to pull a list of URL slugs
- Merging domain and slugs
- Deploying your sitemap through your front-end
How to create an XML sitemap with Sanity →
While crawling your e-commerce site, Google uses internal links to find all pages on your domain. Pages without internal links are called “orphaned pages” and should be avoided, except for edge cases like campaign pages that provide no value for SEO. Other than XML sitemaps, Google also uses the anchor text and the relationship between the pointer and receiver of internal links as a ranking factor.
We distinguish between editorial links that are placed directly in the content, and programmatic link modules like “other customers also bought.” Both should help users find relevant information and navigate through the site, but adding link modules is much more scalable than editorial links since they’re replicated on all pages of the same type.
There is no optimal number of editorial links and link modules, but having none is not great for SEO. A good rule of thumb is to place at least 3 internal links in blog articles and link to related categories and products.
In the Sanity Studio, internal linking is standard and offers some great added capabilities. By using strong, bi-directional references to create internal links, Sanity can automatically update your internal links when you change a URL.
The “status code” of a page is the response of the server that hosts it. A status code 200 says, “everything is ok, go ahead and load this page.”
When crawlers follow the network of internal links on a website, they encounter pages with different responses. Ideally, all pages have a status code of 200, but that’s rarely the case.
3xx status codes are reserved for redirects, meaning the page now lives under a different address. The most popular ones are 302 (temporary, old address will return shortly) and 301 (permanent, the old address will never return). Except for short-term campaigns, always aim to use 301 redirects for SEO.
4xx status codes tell users and search engines that content is either temporarily unavailable (404) or permanently gone (410). A 410 status code is the best choice when a store phases a product out. But if a product is only unavailable for a short time and will return to stock, choose a 404.
Lastly, 5xx status codes tell a browser that the server is not available. Of all status codes (except for 200s), 5xx errors are the most problematic because the server isn’t reachable, likely due to an outage. If your site accumulates too many 5xx errors, Google might choose to remove affected pages from the index altogether.
Good SEO hygiene means avoiding 5xx status codes as much as possible while keeping 3xx and 4xx status codes to a minimum. Sanity users can produce and save redirect documents in the Sanity Studio, then use those documents to implement the front-end framework.
Learn more about managing redirects on Sanity →
The robots.txt file — the most powerful text file on the web — is a guide for what pages, directories, and subdomains bots are allowed to crawl. You can use the robots.txt to exclude parts of your site you don’t want Google to find. Though not all bots obey it, all major search engines follow the robots.txt instructions.
Robots.txt influences crawling but not indexing. A search engine can find a page via means other than links on the site, such as links from other sites, and choose to index the page even if it hasn’t crawled it. However, in the majority of cases, pages blocked in the robots.txt don’t rank well.
The syntax has three basic commands: user-agent (the bot), allow, and disallow. For example, you can exclude Googlebot from your site complete with two simple lines of code (though you never, ever want to see this):
User-agent: Googlebot
Disallow: /
Using “/” after the disallow or allow command either excludes or includes the whole site for a bot. You don’t need to explicitly allow the site for bots since it’s regarded as the default.
Most of the time, robots.txt is used to exclude certain directories or subdomains from being crawled. For example, if you don’t want any bot to crawl an API directory, use:
User-agent: *
Disallow: /api/
This command excludes any page within the /api/ directory. Using /api would match any page in the /api directory but also any directory starting with “/api” like “/apical”.
Robots.txt files should also reference XML sitemaps. A simple command is enough:
sitemap: https://domain.com/sitemap.xml
Web rendering is the process of tying all elements in the source code—like the HTML, CSS or JS scripts, and images or videos—into one coherent picture and displaying the content of a web page to users. Sites that use a heavy amount of Javascript might face issues during the rendering process.
There are two types of rendering: server-side (SSR) and client-side (CSR). Server-side rendering is a pre-rendering method that delivers a fully-formed page, ready to be displayed, to the user’s browser. However, SSR can also be resource-intensive and less well-suited to heavily dynamic pages.
Client-side rendering generates the page in the user’s browser with Javascript. The browser first receives the barebones HTML skeleton and then loads more content. While this approach is more flexible for dynamic pages, it can lead to slow load times and use technology that Google can’t render with its Web Rendering Service Rendertron. While Google can understand client-side rendering with some precautions, server-side rendering is often the more robust choice.
Most shop systems use SSR, meaning SSR vs. CSR is not a problem most of the time. If you’re unsure whether Google can render all elements on your page, select “test live URL” in Search Console’s inspection tool and look for elements that don’t appear in the screenshot view.
Since Sanity allows you to use frameworks like Gatsby or Next.js, Server-Side Rendering is a basic functionality that can even be adjusted for different routes. You can even render pages on the CDN level with most providers. In plain terms, Sanity offers a range of simple ways to enable SSR.
Faster rendering times make the experience more user-friendly, allowing Google to crawl more pages over time.
After crawling a site, Google chooses which pages to index, or add to its database of pages that might be relevant for a search keyword. By default, Google will index every page it encounters that doesn’t have a meta=noindex tag or canonical tag pointing at another page. But there might be instances where Google chooses not to index a page, for example, when it has no content.
Two tags tell search engines to exclude a page from their index: the meta robots tag and the x-robots-tag. The meta robots tag is part of the HTML head section and can be found in the source code. Bots will still crawl the page but not index it.
It looks like this:
<meta name="robots" content="noindex">
The x-robots-tag is part of the server’s response to a browser and is not visible in the source code.
It looks like this:
X-Robots-Tag: noindex
Unless you can’t add it to the source code of a page, using a meta robots tag is the better solution. You can use it for pages that don’t add SEO value, like paid campaigns or short-term marketing campaign pages.
However, noindexing your “about us” or “terms of service” page is not a good idea since it will prevent searchers from finding critical information that might foster or destroy their trust in your site.
Canonical tags indicate that the current URL is a duplicate (known as duplicate content) and that another URL should be used for ranking. Canonical tags should be used for product facets like blue shirts or URLs containing tracking parameters like domain.com/url?tracking=1 (recognizable by the “?” in the URL).
In the first case, the canonical would live on www.domain.com/shirts?color=blue and point at www.domain.com/shirts.
In the source code, it looks like this:
<link rel="canonical" href="https://www.domain.com/shirts" />
In some cases, it makes sense to intentionally let Google index facets, but this advanced SEO tactic is outside the scope of this article.
Sanity provides granular index management options. When using Next.js, for example, you can simply define an indexing or SEO object to manage noindex or canonical tags and assign them to any page type you’d like.
Learn more about indexing management on Sanity →
One important part of indexing is Google’s understanding of language and markets. When people search for something, it’s imperative that Google shows results in the local language This is more complex than most people would assume and one of the most common SEO problems.
For sites that operate in more than one language, using hreflang tags increases the likelihood that Google will rank a site in the right country. For that to work, every page needs to have hreflang tags that point at its equivalents in other languages.
For example, if page A is in English but also available in French and Spanish, page A needs to have 3 hreflang tags: one pointing at itself in English (this is what we call a self-referencing hreflang tag), one pointing at the version in French, and one pointing at the version in Spanish. The French and the Spanish versions need to follow the same principle.
Every page needs to have a self-referencing hreflang tag, meaning the hreflang tag needs to point at the URL it’s on and indicate its language.
The final step of the search engine ranking process is adding user experience signals to the technical understanding of a site. In recent years, Google has evolved by quantifying UX and calling it page experience.
Most page experience signals are straightforward and can be solved by out-of-the-box shopping systems, like having a secure connection (default HTTPS) and avoiding intrusive interstitials and popups. But two signals need closer examination.
Core Web Vitals (CWV) is a set of three metrics Google uses to understand the quality of user experience on a web page. Before CWV, Google measured page speed. But since speed is a subjective and contextual metric, Google now measures Core Web Vitals.
Google uses field instead of laboratory data to measure CWV. That means it doesn’t matter how well your page performs theoretically but how well it actually performs when users engage with it. Google gets field data from Chrome (called “CrUX” for Chrome User Experience) and provides that data for free in Looker Data Studio or Pagespeed insights.
Keep in mind that a site needs enough traffic for Google to have a statistically relevant sample for lab data.
The three Core Web Vitals are:
- Largest Contentful Paint, which measures how fast the most important element of a page loads (often the hero image in e-commerce)
- First Input Delay, which measures the time between interaction and response on a page
- Cumulative Layout Shift, which measures the shift of elements after a page loads
Instead of relative numbers, Google sets absolute thresholds for Core Web Vitals. As soon as your page hits them, there is no more optimization potential (though you could argue that a better experience is always better for conversion rate optimization), meaning improving core web vitals scores beyond their optimal scores doesn’t yield in better performance
Make sure to measure CWV for both mobile and desktop. Google reports performance for Core Web Vitals and Page Experience metrics over time in Search Console under Page Experience.
The maximum thresholds for Core Web Vitals are:
- Largest Contentful Paint: 2.5 seconds
- First Input Delay: 100 milliseconds
- Cumulative Layout Shift: 0.1 seconds
Using Sanity as a headless CMS, you have full control over how your store is displayed and which elements are loaded. Custom object and rendering rules make optimising Core Web Vitals easy. Since all page elements have predefined positions and sizes, you don’t need to worry about layout shifts. Since time-to-first-byte is short with server-side rendering, you don’t have to worry about large paints or input delays.
The second Page Experience metric worth zooming in on is Mobile Friendliness. Many users browse the web on smartphones, but the experience is so different than on desktops. To account for this difference, Google pushes sites to meet mobile-friendly criteria. As for other Page Experience metrics, Google provides a report for mobile-friendliness in Search Console.
First, pages should be responsive and easy to use. Elements that are too small, especially buttons or fonts, are frustrating to users. Completing everyday tasks on mobile should not be difficult or cumbersome. The graphical size of a site should not overstep the size of your smartphone’s screen.
Second, avoid a mobile subdomain. Even though Google supports mobile subdomains and can understand them, the setup is much more prone to bugs and requires considerable overhead.
You can also use Google’s mobile friendliness tool outside of Search Console.
Schema and structured data can improve Google’s understanding of your site and bring in more traffic by enriching the way your site looks on search. Think about it like a dictionary for your code.
The implementation of schema is straightforward but technical. There are several types of schema, but these ones are the most important for e-commerce:
- Product
- FAQ
- Review
- Shipping
- Pricing
- HowTo
- Pros and Cons
Be mindful of where you add Schema and related content. Category, product and blog articles might all benefit from FAQ schema, for example. But HowTo schema might not be a good choice for category pages. Product-related Schema should only be used on product pages, not on categories. Ideally, test different types of Schema against each other.
PageRank is the patent that made Google one of the most successful startups to date. The idea behind PageRank is that references to sites indicate popularity and authority. In other words, the more (back)links a site receives from others, the more authoritative it must be.
Today, Google’s PageRank algorithm has evolved way beyond the first version. It now takes into account where backlinks are positioned, whether the linking page is relevant to the receiving one, and examines the text surrounding the link.
Even though signals like content quality, titles, and internal links play a greater and greater role in SEO, backlinks still have a big impact. It’s against Google’s guidelines to pay for links, and your site might get punished if you’re caught. But there are ways to naturally attract backlinks from other sites.
Journalists, writers, and bloggers like to link to sources of information. This is the idea behind resource pages: putting together a comprehensive list of statistics and information about a topic that people can reference. An example in e-commerce would be a store selling clothes made from recycled plastic that also researches and publishes statistics about plastic waste. Bonus points if you get contributions from influencers or come up with unique, proprietary data.
Working with influencers is a popular way to create demand in e-commerce. But collaborations are often not leveraged for SEO - even though they should be!
Creating unique content with influencers or repurposing content from other platforms, like writing an article about an influencer's Youtube video, is a great way to create content no one else can copy and attract natural links.
Guest posting is a popular link-building method for SEO. The idea is to write a guest article for another site and include a link back to your site. This method is still effective, but only if the site you write for is relevant to your space and if the article is actually good. Many guest writers have started outsourcing content to lower-skilled writers and choosing topics that don’t matter to the site’s target audience. Don’t make this mistake!
HARO stands for Help A Reporter Out and is a free service that connects you with journalists who are researching a specific topic. You receive regular emails with topics so you can apply as a source.
The smartest way to leverage HARO is to apply when journalists are looking for practitioners in a space, e.g., e-commerce founders, or for data about topics that are relevant to your store.
Broken link building is the process of scanning relevant sites in your space for outgoing links that return 404 error codes, recreating that source and then pitching your content to the linking site.
Imagine an important publication in your space. You can scan links to other sites with an SEO tool and find “broken links”, i.e., links that point to pages that don’t exist anymore. Next, you would take a service like the Wayback Machine to see what the content was about, create a new piece of content, and pitch it to the publication.
A popular link building method is reaching out to sites that mention your brand but don’t link to your site. Google Alerts can find mentions for free. You can set a daily or weekly alert when your brand is mentioned on the web.
The idea behind content syndication is publishing content on your and other sites—with the request that other sites implement a canonical tag back to the article on your site. This allows other sites to provide new content to their audience constantly but for your site to rank with the content in organic search.
The value of a canonical tag might not be as strong as a backlink, but it still has a positive SEO impact.
There are many ways to define Content Marketing. Some use it in the context of producing content for SEO, and others when creating marketing campaigns based on web content. In the context of this guide, we’ll use Content Marketing as a term to describe creating blog content for your business to drive organic traffic and sales.
The modern way to use blogs for content marketing is by creating educational and inspirational content. The goal is to drive organic traffic that converts into sales.
Case studies help potential customers evaluate your product in the eyes of someone who has already tried it. Case studies foster relatability and trust since a person or company has vouched for the experience with their name.
How-to’s and tutorials are the formats with the highest conversion potential since they’re front and centre of using a product. When writing a how-tom, make sure to describe each step in depth so customers can easily follow. Ideally, include pictures and videos to make consuming the tutorial even easier.
Buyer guides help users make the right choice when discovering a need to choose a new product or service. They start by describing a customer problem related to a category of products and finish by giving recommendations for how to make the buying decision.
Another form of buyer guide can be a comparison between two popular products that helps buyers understand the pros and cons of each.
Imagine, for example, that it’s winter and you need ear warmers. You search on Google and realize ear warmers come in different shapes and sizes. A buyer guide is exactly what you need to find the right ear warmers for you!
Trends in your industry can help customers stay up to date. An example would be the luxury clothing industry, which is moving from real to synthetic fur. This shift comes with many implications, from buyer experience to supply chain, that might be interesting for your customers to understand.
Influencer interviews are interesting because humans follow tastemakers to learn about their unique perspectives, opinions, and experiences. When conducting and publishing interviews, keep in mind not to cut them too short, but also keep them focused on a topic that might resonate with your audience, like “this year’s summer season fashion trends”.
Mind you, all these forms of content marketing also make for good email content.
Some sites choose to create content hubs for evergreen topics. While blogs are feeds of new content, content hubs cover topics that are timeless. Choosing a content hub over a blog can make sense when you have many evergreen articles about the same topic and want to string them together into one coherent experience.
Content hubs are especially valuable for complex purchasing decisions. One example is buying a mattress. There are many steps involved in choosing the right one, knowing how much to spend, and comparing different sizes and types. Instead of wrapping all of these questions into one long piece of content, it might make sense to split them into several articles, house them in a specific subdirectory, and string them together with “next” and “previous” buttons and an overview page that links to each article.
Though tools can’t solve problems for us, we can use a mix of (free) 1st party and (paid) 3rd party tools to get the information needed to grow SEO traffic.
The goal of this section is not to recommend one specific tool but to show you the full spectrum of SEO tools so you can make your own choice.
When it comes to e-commerce, the Google Merchant Center (GMC) can’t miss! It’s a direct line to Google’s Shopping graph and can significantly impact your representation and visibility in the search results. Adding products to the Merchant Center increases the likelihood of them showing up in Search, Google Images, Maps, Youtube and other surfaces. Best of all, Google Merchant Center is free.
Platforms like Shopify or BigCommerce will automatically connect your store to Google’s Merchant Center, but you can also upload a spreadsheet or product data manually. If Google encounters problems with your product feed, you’ll be notified in the Merchant Center. Providing data about shipping times, availability, price drops, and offers can lead to better-looking snippets in several Google properties.
To get free listings on Google, you need to meet Google’s policy for counterfeit, adult, alcoholic, and dangerous products. You can’t use gimmicky language, trick customers with fake URLs, or use sites that are under construction.
If your online store has a minimum of 50 reviews across all products, it’s eligible for product ratings on Google and can submit an XML file directly in the Google Merchant Center.
As a Merchant on Google with a GMC account, Google rates your e-commerce site based on Google customer reviews, aggregated performance across Google Shopping, and reviews on other sites. As a trusted seller, you’ll get a badge on your product listings that can increase clicks and rankings in Google Shopping.
Semrush, Ahrefs and Moz are the largest non-enterprise SEO tools that provide key features like rank tracking, competitor research, keyword research, backlink research and site crawling out of the box.
While Google’s free tools are very valuable, 3rd party SEO tools provide insights into your and other sites' SEO performance. You can define a list of keywords and track rank positions on a daily or weekly basis, which can inform your business's SEO priorities.
Semrush, Ahrefs, Moz & co also make it easier to crawl your site and find errors that Google might not report.
Google Search Console (GSC) is a fundamental SEO tool that every webmaster should install. GSC delivers first-party data like impressions, clicks and keyword ranks by page, country and device straight from Google’s search results.
The installation is simple:
- opy/paste a short HTML snippet to the <head> section of your site
- upload a small HTML file to your server
- validate through Google Analytics, your domain provider, or Google Tag Manager
After installation, Search Console takes about two days to collect enough data about your e-commerce site. You’ll also receive insights like whether you meet Core Web Vitals, technical errors, or whether Google can crawl, render, and index your site.
Schema markup can help Google better understand your site and lead to rich snippets, which can improve your click-through rate and increase the amount of traffic you get. Schema markup implementation can be tricky, but Google provides two free tools that validate your implementation and verify whether Google recognizes Schema correctly.
The first tool, the Rich Result tester, tells you whether Google recognizes schema that might lead to rich results in the SERPs. The second tool, the Schema Validator, tells you whether your Schema implementation was successful. As with the Mobile friendliness tool, you can copy/paste code into the tools or a URL.
Google Keyword Planner is a free keyword research tool from Google. Originally developed for Google Ads, it has been widely used by SEOs to get search volume for keywords and prioritize efforts.
Keyword planner returns search volume, CPC (cost per click), and keyword competitiveness when entering any term in any language.
Keyword Planner might not return data for long tail keywords (search queries with more than three terms) or product categories that are very new. Also, keep in mind that Google shows search volume ranges when you don’t run active campaigns, but it will show more exact values when the Google Ads account has credit card details and active campaigns.
Since a massive share of e-commerce happens on Amazon, you can use Amazon Suggest to come up with keyword ideas. The principle is the same as for Google Suggest: start typing a relevant term (could be a product or category) into Amazon’s search bar and see what suggestions come up.
Amazon’s (or Google’s) suggestions can help you understand what customers are looking for and what sub-categories are most popular.
Pinterest also provides a trends tool to help you understand demand in e-commerce.
The most popular crawler in SEO, Screaming Frog helps you find technical issues and insights. Unlike most SEO tools, Screaming Frog must be installed locally and uses your computer’s hardware resources.
It’s a very technical tool, but mastering Screaming Frog can surface powerful insights for your business, like broken links, orphaned pages, and problematic status codes.
Ryte allows you to pull all data from Google Search Console into one user interface and go beyond the limit of 1,000 rows when exporting directly from Search Console. The tool helps you find technical issues, changes in your ranks, and traffic trends based on Search Console data.
SEO is an iterative process across strategy, on-page optimization, technical optimization, link building and content marketing. Instead of getting it right the first time, the key to success is starting, learning, and refining.
When you do it well, SEO drives the majority of customer acquisition for your business at lower costs than any other channel. Since there are a finite number of search results, and the first few get the lion’s share of the clicks, SEO is a major competitive advantage.
Ready to grow your e-commerce business?
