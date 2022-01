Go to LAK Gallery (Art Gallery)

LAK Gallery is an international gallery that displays limited edition contemporary pieces of art in furniture, ceramics, and sculpture. We are sharing with you how their curators are managing content with Sanity as a Headless CMS.

Go to Zego (Motor Insurance Company)

Zego is a commercial motor insurance provider that powers opportunities for businesses to self-employed drivers and riders. They approached us to help them better manage their content by migrating it to Sanity and rebuilding the website to leverage that.

Go to illuminem (Energy News Aggregator)

illuminem is an energy news aggregator that curates the latest headlines from media outlets like The Financial Times and Bloomberg. It was designed and built by Tinloof, a Berlin-based product agency.

Explain Like I'm Five: Headless CMS - Guide

This short piece if meant for non-developers who want to understand what a Headless CMS is.

This is an external link at: tinloof.com

Omar Benseddik

Go to Explain Like I'm Five: Headless CMS