Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Vue Starters

Build a Sanity-backed website in minutes with these starters for Vue, a progressive and approachable Javascript framework ideal for the JAMstack.

Events with Nuxt.JS

Official

A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.

Blog with Gridsome

Official

The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io. 

npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init

Other frameworks

All frameworks

React (110)Gatsby (68)Next (68)Nuxt (17)Tailwind CSS (16)Vue (15)Svelte (11)Eleventy (9)Angular (5)Gridsome (5).NET (3)React Native (2)Jungle.JS (2)Jigsaw (1)