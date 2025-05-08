Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.
Minimal examples to get you started with your favorite framework.
Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.
A minimal Astro app with Sanity Studio.
A minimal SvelteKit app with Sanity Studio.
A minimal Remix app with Sanity Studio.
A minimal Nuxt app with Sanity Studio.
A minimal Angular SPA app with Sanity Studio.
Complete examples with live previews and embedded Sanity Studio, ready to be deployed on Vercel.
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.
Batteries-included website template for a content-editable, interactive live-preview enabled Remix website powered by Sanity Studio.
Ignite for Sanity is a powerful template for content-driven marketing sites, optimized for SEO, engagement, and growth. It is built on Next.js, React.js, and Tailwind CSS.
A bare-metal, nitro-fuelled Sanity template welded in the garage of Roboto Studio. Ready to rip with pagebuilders, hyper-optimised SEO, and a need for speed.
A Next.js starter template with Next.js 15, Tailwind CSS, shadcn/ui, and Sanity CMS with Live Editing. Get production-ready React components with matching Sanity schemas and queries. Build dynamic pages faster while keeping full control over customization.
A free, open-source Next.js + Sanity starter template built for developers who want a modern, scalable foundation without the bloat. Fully typed with TypeGen. Built for agents. Modular by design.
Unify product and marketing with structured content. Tell stories, elevate your brand.
Created a feature-rich B2C starter showcasing Medusa’s flexibility
Customized Hydrogen starter that presents a real-world example of how Sanity and Structured Content can elevate your custom Shopify storefronts.
A multi-country ecommerce store built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.
Fluid let's you easily build Shopify headless storefronts by organizing your content with Sanity.
This starter has all the setup needed to generate code from your GraphQL queries.
Create your own virtual tour using Sanity and Sveltekit using photo-sphere-viewer.js
Streamline your blogging journey with our ready-to-use platform. Powered by Next.js v13.4, TypeScript, Tailwind, and Sanity.io v3, it offers advanced schema features for tags, categories, series, and multi-author support. Start your blog hassle-free!
A simple blog using Angular standalone A bleeding-edge, static-site generated blog template powered by Angular 21+, Vite, and Sanity.io. Experience the future of the web with standalone components and built-in control flow. and Firebase Hosting
A clean example of Next.js with Sanity with live previews.