The best of both worlds
If you have an existing Sanity project, you may prefer to read the TypeGen Docs for details on how to incorporate type-safety.
What's covered in this guide
You'll create a new free Sanity project, and generate TypeScript types for the Sanity Studio schema types and your front-end's GROQ queries.
Create a new project
From the command line, create a new free Sanity project using the Next.js template.
If you don't already have an account with Sanity, you'll be prompted to create one.
Now inside this directory, start the development server.
You should now have two apps running:
- http://localhost:3000 – Your Next.js app
- http://localhost:3333 – Your Sanity Studio
These apps are separately configured in the following directories:
The Sanity Studio is configured with code, edits you make to the configuration will render immediately in the development environment.
Content in Sanity Studio is written to a schemaless, cloud-hosted Dataset in what we call the Content Lake.
The Next.js app fetches content using Sanity Client with the GROQ query language.
Update Studio schema types
In your browser, open Sanity Studio. Click to the Structure tool in the header and create a new
post type document.
In your code editor, open the schema type file for
post type documents –
post.ts – and add a new field called
readingTime.
You should now see this field when editing a
post type document.
Update your types
TypeGen requires two steps to complete:
- A static "extraction" of your Sanity Studio schema configuration into JSON.
- Creating Types based on that schema and any GROQ queries the process finds in your code into TypeScript.
Extract your schema types
To update your Types, you'll first need to update the static extraction file from your Sanity Studio
Inside the Studio directory, run the following command:
Inside your Next.js directory, run the following command:
You should see a confirmation message like.
Now in the Next.js app, open
app/components/Posts.tsx and see how the
PostType has been extended to include your new
readingTime field.
However,
PostType is a representation of the Sanity Studio schema, and may not match what your GROQ query requested. It is better to rely on the generated Types for query responses.
Update your GROQ query types
Sanity supports GraphQL, but GROQ is more widely used to query for Sanity content.
Open
queries.ts and see how the Next.js app has multiple GROQ queries for Sanity content.
Inside the
postFields variable, add the following line to the projection. This will use the value of your new
readingTime field, to a return a boolean if it is not greater than 10.
Inside your Next.js directory, update the Types for query responses by re-running TypeGen:
Now in
Posts.tsx, you can update:
PostPropsto use the
AllPostsQueryResulttype
Postto extract
isLongReadfrom the props
Now the attributes available on the
post prop match the GROQ query you wrote to fetch them.
Summary
You've now successfully created a new Sanity project, with a locally configured Sanity Studio.
You're able to rapidly update the schema types for content creators as well as query for that content in creative ways using GROQ.
All maintaining type-safety up and down your stack.