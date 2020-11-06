Getting started with Sanity

Next.js Blog with Comments
A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.Go to Next.js Blog with Comments
Get started with the command line:
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init
... or spin up a complete project with a starter:
Have a Sanity powered site up and running in minutes with best-practice projects.
A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.Go to Next.js Blog with Comments
A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.Go to Gatsby Portfolio
SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.Go to Next.js Landing Pages
Unify product data with structured content to drive better digital experiences.
Headless Shopify starter powered by Next.js + Sanity.ioGo to HULL
A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.Go to Commerce Layer Starter
A lifestyle blog with editorial material and e-commerce functionality. Built with BigCommerce, Next.js and Sanity.Go to Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce
Use Sanity to power your favourite framework
A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.Go to Blog with Eleventy
A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.Go to Events with Nuxt.JS
A minimal, fully customizable SvelteKit front-end powered by Sanity.io data.Go to SvelteKit starter
The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io.Go to Blog with Gridsome
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init