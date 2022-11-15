How to dynamically create a sitemap with Sanity and Remix

In this article, we will explain how to dynamically create a sitemap using both Sanity and Remix.

We’ll learn by following an existing example of a sitemap built for Heavybit’s website, a San Francisco-based VC whose website is built with both technologies.

Remix is a React framework with excellent SSR support that enables the creation of fast websites and apps.

Sanity is a very customizable headless CMS that enables easy content creation and management.

To make the sitemap, we will use Sanity's query language (GROQ) to fetch and render content URLs in the sitemap.