How to dynamically create a sitemap with Sanity and Remix

Images and videos on Sanity
Leveraging Sanity to manage and process images and videos.
In this article we explain how we use Sanity and Remix to dynamically create sitemaps. The example used is from Heavybit, a developer tools VC in San Francisco.
In this article, we will explain how to dynamically create a sitemap using both Sanity and Remix.
We’ll learn by following an existing example of a sitemap built for Heavybit’s website, a San Francisco-based VC whose website is built with both technologies.
Remix is a React framework with excellent SSR support that enables the creation of fast websites and apps.
Sanity is a very customizable headless CMS that enables easy content creation and management.
To make the sitemap, we will use Sanity's query language (GROQ) to fetch and render content URLs in the sitemap.
We use Sanity to build fast websites that rank on the Google search engine and attract users. A/B testing is a great way to find out what content fits better with your target users, so integrating it on Sanity is a great way to test your content with real users before going live with them.
At Tinloof, we aim to create websites that retain users, and tracking their interactions is key to making that happen. We’ll explain in this article the analytics possibilities with Sanity and how we make them possible in our projects.
Sanity is a content platform that is used to unify, structure, and deliver the content of an organization. We regularly use it as a headless CMS for our clients to control the content and layout of their websites, whose frontend is usually built with a framework like Remix or Next.js.