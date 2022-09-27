Stackbit + Sanity: architecture overview
In this guide, we'll cover 4 significant capabilities Stackbit brings to the ecosystem with Sanity (and other headless sources like Cloudinary and Ninetailed).
First is a live preview, the ability to see how your website or app looks in a development environment from your codebase.
Second is edit in context, the ability to quickly make changes to your Sanity content on the live-preview, or "on-the-glass," enabling speed for content operators to create, approve, and iterate incredibly fast.
Third is local development, enabling incredible flexibility for developers to write code and preview in the Stackbit container, make content changes, and collaborate effectively with other developers, content ops, marketing, and a broader web team. Preview, write, iterate, together, better.
Fourth is a flexible deployment process on publishing events, powered by Stackbit using Sanity or GitHub webhooks.
Here is an architecture and flow diagram describing the processes, flow, and architecture of how Stackbit works with Sanity for visual experience composition.
- Detailed conceptual guide: How Stackbit Works
- create-stackbit-app
- stackbit.yaml
- Local Development with Stackbit
- Create from GitHub
- Use Packages from NPM
Many of our starters & examples are based on Next.js, as it's quickly becoming the framework of choice for many companies, from SMBs to the enterprise. Next.js allows developers to use client-side, server-side or static rendering as needed, all within the same project. Stackbit is agnostic of these modes.
Learn more: Next.js | Stackbit Docs
Angular has deep usage with our enterprise customer base, is built on Typescript, and is component-based for web applications with libraries that cover many common development needs for scale.
Learn more: Angular | Stackbit Docs
SvelteKit is an up-and-coming framework gathering enthusiastic support. However, at the time of writing, SvelteKit is still in beta and breaking changes are expected and indeed released from time to time.
Learn more: SvelteKit | Stackbit Docs
Nuxt 3 is still in Release Candidate status at the time of writing. When upgrading to a newer version of Nuxt 3, some code changes may be necessary.
Learn more: Nuxt 3 (Early Preview) | Stackbit Docs
Shopify's Hydrogen is a relatively new project at the time of writing. It heavily utilizes React Server Components, a feature still under development by the React core team.
Learn more: Hydrogen | Stackbit Docs