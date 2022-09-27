Stackbit + Sanity: architecture overview

By Andrew Kumar

In this guide, we'll cover 4 significant capabilities Stackbit brings to the ecosystem with Sanity (and other headless sources like Cloudinary and Ninetailed).

First is a live preview, the ability to see how your website or app looks in a development environment from your codebase.

Second is edit in context, the ability to quickly make changes to your Sanity content on the live-preview, or "on-the-glass," enabling speed for content operators to create, approve, and iterate incredibly fast.

Third is local development, enabling incredible flexibility for developers to write code and preview in the Stackbit container, make content changes, and collaborate effectively with other developers, content ops, marketing, and a broader web team. Preview, write, iterate, together, better.

Fourth is a flexible deployment process on publishing events, powered by Stackbit using Sanity or GitHub webhooks.