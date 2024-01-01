Product announcement

Live by default

Ensure fresh content is served to all users—even at massive scale—without specialized infrastructure or dedicated engineering teams

Simeon presenting at Next.js conf 2024
Southern Pacific Brewing

Sanity Hackathon

Jason Lengstorf and four special guests joined us for a live-recorded Web Dev Challenge episode, where everyone built a content-driven app.

Fully configured Next.js templates

With Sanity's Next.js templates, you can deploy a full-stack content app in a few short clicks. Be up and running in 30 seconds with our Netlify and Vercel integrations.

Blog with Built-in Content Editing

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.

Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing

A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.

Clean Next.js site with Sanity Studio

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.