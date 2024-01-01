Create your own

On the Sanity platform, you are empowered to build custom content models tailored to your specific needs, such as a 'Hotels CMS'. You can design schemas for diverse content types such as hotel listings, room descriptions, guest reviews, amenities, and more. Each schema outlines the fields that entries of that type will encompass. You have the freedom to utilize built-in types (such as string, number, boolean, array, etc.) or create your own unique types. This allows you to construct a comprehensive and efficient content management system for your hotel business that caters directly to your requirements.