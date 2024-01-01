How to use AI for documentation

AI can streamline documentation by automatically generating, organizing, and updating documents, thus saving time and ensuring accuracy. Sanity Create, an AI-powered writing tool, simplifies this process further by providing a user-friendly interface, contextually accurate content, and a built-in AI assistant for content generation.

Using AI for documentation brings numerous benefits. It's a real game-changer, making the process faster and more efficient. AI can automatically generate, organize, and update documents, saving valuable time. It helps eliminate human errors, ensuring accuracy. Additionally, it can analyze large volumes of data and provide useful insights. So, if you're aiming to streamline your documentation process, AI is the way to go.

With Sanity Create, the process of documentation becomes easier, faster, and more efficient. It is a powerful writing tool that leverages AI to help you craft compelling, contextually accurate, and well-informed content. The tool is built around the principles of context and collaboration with AI, making it an ideal solution for documentation.

Sanity Create provides a user-friendly interface focused on documents. You can easily create, save, find, and delete documents as required. The document editor is minimalistic and distraction-free, enabling you to focus solely on your content. Quick start guide provides you with all the necessary instructions to get started with the tool.

One of the unique features of Sanity Create is its support for notes. These notes provide context, facts, style guidelines, and inspiration to inform your writing. When you attach relevant notes to your document, the built-in AI uses this information to provide relevant and informed suggestions. Check out the Notes docs to understand how you can make the most of this feature.

The built-in AI assistant, also known as the 'Blip', is a game-changer. It's an intelligent co-author that leverages the power of large language models to generate content that aligns with your unique needs and objectives. The AI assistant can generate new content, expand on ideas, refine and polish your writing, adapt to the style and tone specified in your notes, and incorporate facts and inspiration from your notes. You can learn more about the AI assistant in the Blip docs.

Moreover, Sanity Create encourages best practices for documentation. It recommends using relevant and specific notes, breaking down complex topics into smaller sections, reviewing and editing the AI-generated content, and experimenting with different prompts and note combinations. Check out the Best practice guide to learn more.

In summary, Sanity Create is an effective tool for documentation, offering numerous features to streamline the process. It not only simplifies the documentation process, but also enhances the quality of the content, making it a valuable addition to your toolset.