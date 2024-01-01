How to use AI for keyword research

AI for keyword research accelerates the process and provides accurate results, including long-tail keywords and semantic phrases. Sanity Create, an AI-powered writing assistant, offers contextually relevant keyword suggestions and features for content creation, making it a valuable tool for SEO strategists.

Using AI for keyword research is a game-changer. It speeds up the process, providing rapid and accurate results. AI tools can analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and predict future trends. They help in discovering long-tail keywords and semantic phrases, which may be missed by traditional methods. AI also reduces the risk of human error. It provides data-driven insights to make your SEO strategy more effective.

Sanity Create is an AI-powered writing assistant that can revolutionize your approach to keyword research. This tool is designed to provide accurate and contextually relevant suggestions, making it a valuable asset for SEO strategists.

Sanity Create leverages the power of AI to help you discover and analyze keywords. You can create notes about specific keywords, their relevance, search volume, and competitor usage. The AI assistant, also known as the Blip, can then utilize these notes to generate content that naturally incorporates these keywords. This ensures your content is not only engaging and informative, but also optimized for search engines.

With the Ghostwriting feature, you can request the AI to generate new content based on the keyword notes you've provided. This tool can suggest ways to seamlessly integrate specific keywords into your content, ensuring a smooth reader experience and high keyword relevancy.

Sanity Create's note features are instrumental in keyword research. Here's how they can assist:

Context Notes: Provide details about the keyword's relevance to your product/service and target audience.

Fact Notes: Include hard data about the keyword's search volume, competition, and ranking potential.

Style Notes: Guide how the keyword should be incorporated into the content, ensuring it aligns with your brand's voice and tone.

Inspiration Notes: Gather creative ideas for using the keyword in engaging and innovative ways.

Remember, the AI assistant gives precedence to the notes located highest in the side panel. So, arrange your notes strategically based on their importance. The more specific and relevant your notes, the better the AI can tailor its output to your needs. You can learn more about this in the best practice guide.

In addition, Sanity Create's note querying feature can be particularly useful when dealing with a large collection of keywords. Simply type a question into the search bar and the tool will scan your notes to find the most relevant information. This can expedite the process of identifying high-potential keywords.

Sanity Create is not just a writing tool; it's a powerful keyword research assistant that can elevate your SEO strategy. Start crafting well-informed, keyword-rich content with Sanity Create today.

