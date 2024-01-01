How to use AI for writing reports

Using AI for writing reports can significantly boost productivity and efficiency. It saves time by automating tedious tasks such as data collection, analysis, and formatting. With AI, you can generate reports quickly, minimizing human errors. AI tools can also identify patterns and insights in data, making your reports more informative and accurate. Plus, it's a great way to keep up with technological advancements and stay competitive in today's digital world.

Sanity Create offers a unique approach to writing reports through its integration of AI technologies. It is built around two key principles: Context is king and AI as a collaborator. It ensures your writing is always grounded in the specific context of your project and uses AI to help you craft compelling, well-informed content more efficiently.

One of the primary ways Sanity Create can assist with writing reports is through its AI Ghostwriter. This feature is more than just a text generator. It's an intelligent co-author that leverages the power of large language models while staying anchored in the context you provide. It can help you generate new content based on your notes and existing text, expand on ideas and flesh out sections, refine and polish your writing, adapt to the style and tone specified in your notes, and incorporate facts and inspiration from your notes.

The AI ghostwriter is especially helpful when you have a particular point or concept you want to expand on but aren't quite sure how to proceed. By using your own writing as the prompt, you ensure that the AI's output will be directly relevant and coherent with the rest of your document.

Another unique feature of Sanity Create is the notes system. Notes are a key feature that provides context, facts, style guidelines, and inspiration to inform your writing and enable the built-in AI co-writer to make relevant and informed suggestions. By attaching relevant notes to your document, you give the AI the background knowledge and topical awareness it needs to be of actual help.

Create offers four distinct types of notes: Context Notes, Fact Notes, Style Notes, and Inspiration Notes. Each serves a different purpose and informs the AI assistant in a specific way. By providing notes, the AI assistant can guide its content generation according to the big picture and overall purpose of the report, incorporate specific data points to ensure accuracy, adopt the appropriate voice and tone for the piece, and draw from creative prompts to make the writing more engaging and colorful.

Sanity Create also offers a clean, distraction-free writing environment and supports a range of formatting options to help you structure and style your content. You can use familiar slash commands to quickly apply headings, lists, quotes, and more without taking your hands off the keyboard. In addition to slash commands, Create also supports a subset of standard Markdown syntax for formatting text.

Another useful feature is the ability to ask questions of your notes and get AI-generated answers. This can be incredibly useful for quickly finding specific details, generating summaries, or exploring connections between ideas in your notes.

To get started with Sanity Create, you can refer to the Quick start guide. Be sure to review the best practice guidelines to make the most of the tool. Remember, the more relevant and specific your notes, the better the AI can tailor its output to your needs.