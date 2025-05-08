The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is a customizable alternative to Hygraph that treats content as data to power your digital business.
G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence
We use Sanity in every single one of our projects that requires content management. Our clients love it. Over the years we found out it covers so many use cases, be it a simple website, a web app, ecommerce or mobile app. It is easy and intuitive to use, makes content management enjoyable, and empowers marketers to work without constant involvement of designers and developers.
See what G2 reviewers say about the key differences.
Give your teams editing experiences as joyful as the content they create. With Sanity Studio, the editing experience can be tailored to match however your team works. Pre-loaded with visual editing tools that understand content reuse, and real-time collaboration features.
Get a fully-managed, cloud-hosted back end equipped with an asset pipeline, a global CDN, and edge caching. Focus on what matters, we’ll take care of the ops.
Maximize reuse and consistency with a single source of truth rich with context from all data sources. Build a content model that works for your team with limitless content types and nested objects that let you create nuanced relationships to express the connections across your content.
With Sanity your team can dream bigger and move faster to scale, drive innovation, and accelerate customer acquisition. Let content power your growth engine.
Best CMS to flexibly structure and collaboratively create content for any touchpointRead review→
After comparing many headless CMS solutions, Sanity.io stands out in both being very flexible in configuring and structuring content and also being very easy and convenient to use as a content creator. Other highlights from an editor's perspective: Collaborative real-time editing... an excellent rich-text editor ("portable-text"), and theoretically any editing interface an editor would need – as the Sanity Studio... is entirely editable and extendable.
Very powerful and highly customizable headless CMSRead review→
Sanity has nailed what a headless/composable CMS should be. It gives us all the features we could imagine wanting from our content layer, without ever getting in our way. The fact that the Studio can be embedded into our own Next.js application and customized at will using React opens up a world of opportunities to use this not only as a replacement for our old CMS (WordPress) but for all kinds of other content workflows we haven't even imagined yet.
The best headless CMS and content platform
The speed and flexibility of the Sanity platform is excellent. The easy integration with modern tools and platforms helps me deliver better experiences for clients.
Try it out, and you will love it! You can test all you need to on the free tier.
To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:
A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.
A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.
Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.