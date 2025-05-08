Sanity has nailed what a headless/composable CMS should be. It gives us all the features we could imagine wanting from our content layer, without ever getting in our way. The fact that the Studio can be embedded into our own Next.js application and customized at will using React opens up a world of opportunities to use this not only as a replacement for our old CMS (WordPress) but for all kinds of other content workflows we haven't even imagined yet.