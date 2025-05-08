Global CDN

Sanity's multi-layered CDN architecture makes sure your content is served close to your users while staying available during backend issues.

How it works:

Content is cached at the edge

If a cache is stale, it’s refreshed in the background

Systems stay responsive even during spikes or outages

Sync Tags let the system know exactly which parts of the cache to invalidate when content changes, so updates only affect what needs to be refreshed.