Refresh content without the need to refresh. Make content appear instantly across all content applications. No more complex cache invalidation schemes.
Developers no longer need to choose between speed and freshness. Sanity’s CDN automatically updates only the content that changes, so you don’t have to spend time building caching strategies or fighting stale data.
Now you don’t need to build real-time infrastructure or maintain brittle workarounds. No WebSockets, no polling, just a few lines of code in the frameworks you already use gives you live content out of the box.
Sanity’s CDN and Live Content infrastructure are designed for high demand times, instantly delivering changes across your frontends without bottlenecks. What’s in Studio is what’s on your site, even under pressure.
Traditional content delivery forces an impossible choice: keep your cache and show stale content, or invalidate everything and potentially DDoS yourself. Live Content API solves this, so your content stays fresh even during traffic spikes, your infrastructure remains stable, and your developers can finally stop building complex workarounds for what should be a solved problem.
import { client } from "@/sanity/client"; import { defineLive } from "next-sanity"; const { sanityFetch, SanityLive } = defineLive({ client }); export default async function Page() { const {data: products} = await sanityFetch({ query: PRODUCTS_QUERY }); return ( <section> {products.map((product) => ( <article key={product._id}> <a href={`/product/${product.slug}`}>{product.title}</a> </article> ))} <SanityLive /> </section> ); }
Sanity's multi-layered CDN architecture makes sure your content is served close to your users while staying available during backend issues.
How it works:
Sync Tags let the system know exactly which parts of the cache to invalidate when content changes, so updates only affect what needs to be refreshed.
Your teams create time-sensitive content; your infrastructure handles millions of visitors seeing updates almost instantly. High-frequency CDN delivers changes in 60 seconds or less, without sacrificing performance. Perfect for fast-paced editorial teams, storefronts, or any environment where fresh data matters.
Delivers images, documents, and files over the same high-performance global network that powers your structured content. Includes smart defaults and customization options so assets load quickly and look great across every device and screen size.
Highlights include:
It's incredibly easy to push data into Sanity Content Lake from outbound systems. With the Sanity API, I'm not making 10,000 calls to update 10,000 items. I'm making one API call and the whole dataset is updated.
