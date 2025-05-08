Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
A developer-first content platform to create the learning systems your users want and traditional LMS tools can’t support.
Design courses, modules, quizzes, and certifications exactly the way you teach. Sanity’s flexible content modeling means you structure learning content to match your needs—not the other way around.
Coordinate all your new learning content into a single, structured release. Preview complete course materials before they go live, schedule the exact publish time, and deploy everything at once.
Keep your content consistent across courses, platforms, and devices. Centralize your learning materials in a unified content hub, ensuring learners receive accurate, up-to-date information.
App SDK gives you full flexibility to build task-specific content apps. Choose your preferred UI components, simplify complex editorial workflows, and create custom dashboards tailored to educators.
Build a learning system as dynamic as your content
Develop specialized apps such as course dashboards, student progress trackers, or admin portals. App SDK lets you design custom learning pathways—without the constraints of a traditional LMS.
Use AI to fill in the blanks, such as summaries, objectives, and quiz answers. Sanity’s APIs ensure AI-generated content fits the shape your LMS expects, so you don’t have to fix it later.
Run custom code automatically when content changes in your LMS. Sync with external services, enrich courses with real-time data, and handle complex tasks.
Sanity Learn is our own education platform built entirely on Sanity’s Content Operating System. It delivers structured, scalable content for courses, interactive steps, and progress tracking, all within a custom interface.
Powerful tools for educators
Deliver personalized editing workspaces optimized for educators. Customize your Sanity Studio with role-specific workflows, tailored dashboards, and intuitive course-authoring interfaces.
Easily group and manage updates across multiple documents. Preview entire releases, assign approvals, and control exactly when content goes live, so you can launch with clarity and control.
Canvas gives educators a free-form space to write and collaborate. AI-assisted suggestions help move ideas forward, and the final draft is automatically mapped to Sanity Studio—no copy-paste required.
There are so many exciting combinations that PUMA can create with Sanity. Now that we have a structure, it’s infinitely scalable.
