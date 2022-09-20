Published
5 ways to make your e-commerce product pages pop
Of course I love a bit of shopping. And like everyone, I want online shopping to be amazing. Strangely, online stores are often quite generic.
Merchants tell me they have the vision, but can’t be hiring the armies of designers and content creators they think they need.
They don’t, though. They need something we call structured content, and a bit of everyday coding magic. Check out the video above to learn more about how to improve the experience of your e-commerce product pages.