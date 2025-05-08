Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
From newsletters to multimedia experiences, Sanity provides media organizations with a structured content platform that adapts as you grow.
Publish breaking stories and updates in real-time across all channels. Make corrections, add developing information, or update headlines without redeploying your site or waiting for cache invalidation.
Expand globally without multiplying your workload. Publish in multiple languages and regions from a single platform, maintaining editorial consistency while dramatically reducing the overhead of managing international content.
No duplication or inconsistencies across channels. Create once and publish everywhere with efficient content operations. As your media empire grows, add new brands and/or formats without rebuilding your foundation.
Build what you need. Don't settle for less.
Power your content lifecycle with GROQ, Functions, and Agent Actions. Build precise data flows with minimal code, automate content enhancement and distribution, and eliminate integration maintenance.
Create tailored apps that match each team's specific workflows. The App SDK provides ready-made hooks to build editorial calendars, content approval dashboards, or whatever custom workflow app your teams need next. Your social media and editorial teams get purpose-built apps, developed with reusable building blocks, all accessible through Dashboard.
Support multiple languages without rebuilding your content architecture. Sanity's localization plugins and tools automatically handle the complexity of translation workflows, while powerful GROQ queries let you deliver the right content to each region with intelligent fallbacks.
Sanity’s single source of truth for content and data enables omnichannel media distribution and quick introduction of exciting new brands
Accelerate creation to distribution
Move seamlessly from idea to publication with Sanity's editorial tools. Start in Canvas with freeform writing that automatically structures your content, then refine it in Studio or your custom App with its intuitive interface, modern UI, and rich media tools.
Manage multiple editorial initiatives simultaneously with Content Releases. Schedule publications, preview future content, compare versions side by side, and coordinate across teams with version control and publishing workflows that keep everyone aligned.
With Presentation, content teams can make changes directly on a live preview of their site. Click any text, image, or component to edit it instantly, seeing exactly how content will appear to your audience before publishing.
Store, organize, and reuse images, videos, and other assets across all your outlets. The Media Library provides automatic versioning, so updating an asset in one place updates it everywhere it's used, ensuring brand consistency throughout your ecosystem.
“Sanity has given us a clean slate and the opportunity to have our content platform match how the entire organization is thinking about content.”
Docs
Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.
Sign up for Sanity for free and start crafting your first project.